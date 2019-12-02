Bestselling makeup and skincare products rarely go on sale, so when they do, it’s time to snag the items you’ve had your eye on all year. The Cyber Monday 2019 sale at Ulta is the time to buy anything from your favorite mascara or moisturizer (which you can buy in bulk and store unopened for two to three years, per Oprah) to styling tools or gift sets for friends.

In addition to saving as much as 50%, you’ll get a free beauty bag (valued at $50) with any online purchase of $80 or more. The glittery bag is available in purple, pink, or gray and it will make a fabulous clutch for those holiday parties. Best of all, it comes filled with 24 samples and mini items from some amazing brands including Boscia, Kate Somerville, and ACURE.

You’ll also get free shipping with any purchase of $35 or more, and $10 off any online purchase of $50 using code CYBERMON19. Many of the sale items come with an awesome free gift with purchase, too, like a complimentary lipstick and lipglass with any $45 MAC Cosmetics purchase (and no one will know if you re-gift the free gift). Read on for some of the best sellers from Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale, but hurry, because the deals end at 2 a.m. CST.

1. A Set Of Brow Products Benefit Cosmetics Brow Superstars Value Set Ulta | $59 $49 see on ulta For anyone who's ever dreamed of having brows like Cara Delevingne, this Benefit brow set is for you. It includes six eyebrow best sellers including an angled pencil, a fiber gel, and a highlighter, and it's available in three shades.

2. Kylie Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette Kylie Holiday Eyeshadow Palette Ulta | $44 $22 see on ulta Makeup lovers can't get enough of Kylie Jenner's signature products (there's even a whole counterfeit market out there, as explained in Bustle.) Rest assured that while these products aren't often on sale, Ulta carries the real deal Kylie eyeshadow palettes at a Cyber Monday price you can't beat.

3. A CC Cream Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream Ulta | $39 $24 see on ulta This vegan and cruelty-free CC cream feels like a cross between a luxe moisturizer and a foundation, so it's easy to see why it's a bestseller. Made with botanical juices (apple, grape, and lemon to name a few) the cream is deeply hydrating and gives the skin a light wash of even color. It also has zinc oxide in it for a natural SPF.

4. A Glam Trio Becca Your Glow-To Glow Primer, Highlighter & Lip Kit Ulta | $30 see on ulta This makeup kit from Becca has everything you'll need for a glam holiday look: a primer, a lipstick, and a shimmery powder that'll make your skin glow. When you buy the set, your entire order ships free, plus you'll receive a free gift with purchase.

5. A Skincare Set Philosophy Renewed Hope Trial Set Ulta | $45 $32 see on ulta This set includes four of Philsophy's best selling products that are suitable for any skin type. It includes two moisturizers and two cleansers, one for morning and one for the evening. If you need a gift in a pinch, you can always split up the set and give each product to a friend.

6. A Classic Hairspray Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray Ulta | $19 $11 see on ulta This hair spray is a best seller for good reason; it gives incredible hold and tames flyaways without leaving hair with that crispy feel. It also shields your hair from UV rays, because hair needs sun protection too.

7. A Hardworking Concealer Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer Ulta | $27 $19 see on ulta Tarte's Shape Tape concealer is a savior for brightening any pesky undereye circles, plus it's super blendable and light. The brand claims that one of these tubes is sold every 12 seconds, and for good reason; not only does it work, it's vegan and made with hydrating mango seed butter, shea butter, and color-correcting licorice root extract.

8. A Power Duo Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit Ulta | $25 $30 see on ulta This duo will help smooth your skin, no matter what shape it's in. "Good Genes" is Sunday Riley's best selling product, and this lactic acid treatment chemically exfoliates skin leaving it super bright. The sleeping oil contains retinol to help smooth fine lines, plus calming blue tansy and chamomile essential oils.