Ulta's Makeup Sale Includes 2 Epic Makeup Collection Sets For $20

A big name in beauty just launched a pretty amazing sale. Two mega makeup products are on major sale at ULTA, and both of them are filled to the brim with product. Each set from this promo contains just about everything you need to complete a full face look, all based on ULTA's store brand makeup.

For starters, the Sparkle On Makeup Collection (currently $20, originally $30) comes in a sparkly, zip-up case with a built-in mirror, and plenty of reviewers remarked that they purchased this collection for the case alone. But there's definitely enough product inside to keep makeup fans happily experimenting for quite a while. Billed as a $137 value, this collection contains one eyeshadow palette in 18 shades, another eyeshadow trio, a dual-ended eye liner pencil, and even a tube of eyeshadow primer. And that's just for the eye looks. There are also two matte and two shiny liquid lipsticks, as well as a pair of shiny lip glosses and a dual-ended lip liner pencil. Lastly, there's a blush & bronzer duo, as well as a pencil sharpener. It looks like a nice range of colors, as well, with a good mix of neutrals and sparkly shades that pop.

There are a couple of extra perks that come along with this makeup collection as well. First, it earns free shipping, which is great news to anyone who doesn't have a nearby ULTA. Plus, the purchase of this collection earns a free makeup bag, and that offer is valid until November 30, 2019, or as long as supplies last. In essence, you're getting two gifts and free shipping with one purchase here, which is kind of bananas.

But the Sparkle On Makeup Collection isn't the only hot deal at ULTA right now. Also on sale, the Love Makeup Collection (currently $20, originally $30) is also a pretty big deal. For starters, this makeup case is loaded with plenty of products for amazing eye looks, including 36 eyeshadows, three eyeshadow bases, three gel eyeliners, three eye liner pencils, and an eyeshadow brush. There's also a container of brow wax and two brow powders, because brows deserve some love, too. For lips, there are two shiny liquid lipsticks, two matte liquid lipsticks, and two shiny glosses. There's also two bronzers, four blushes, and a blush brush included. Lastly, there's a handful of fun finishing-touch products, including two highlighters and three glitter top coats. It's all housed in a reusable case, and this purchase also qualifies for free shipping and a free makeup bag.

Either kit would make a thoughtful gift for anyone who is just starting to experiment more with makeup, because it offers a whole range of products and shades at a discounted price. It's also a great opportunity to try out a ton of different products from ULTA's store brand all at once. Maybe this case will help you decide that a green smoky eye with a glittery topcoat is your new signature look. Whether you're purchasing for yourself or a makeup-loving friend, these giant makeup palettes from ULTA will make your next lewk a masterpiece.