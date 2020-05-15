As some states plan to reopen businesses that were closed down due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Universal CityWalk in Orlando has reopened with limited capacity and other precautions in place after temporarily closing in early March.

As of Thursday, Universal CityWalk — the free to enter, shopping and dining hub adjacent to the Universal Orlando theme park — is now open every day between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests will have to practice social distancing and follow all recommended guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) according to Universal Orlando's website.

Visitors and employees will now have their temperatures taken upon arrival, be required to wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently, and stand on floor markings put in place while waiting in line. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees will not be able to enter. Masks are available to purchase at the screening area before guests enter the CityWalk.

"Guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend," a statement on Universal Orlando's website says. "People with no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit."

Only a select number of retail stores and restaurants are open now at CityWalk with limited seating and limited menus. Additional venues may be added over time, according to Universal Orlando, but select entertainment venues like night clubs are temporarily closed for the time being. Universal Orlando's theme parks and hotels are remaining closed through at least May 31.

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Another popular Orlando destination — Walt Disney World's Disney Springs — will begin a phased reopening on May 20. Only a limited number of stores and restaurants will be opened, with other limitations on parking, capacity, and operating hours. A reopening date for the Walt Disney World theme park and resorts has not yet been announced.

Florida is currently in "phase one" of reopening the state, which started on May 4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that restaurants and retail shops can operate at 50% capacity starting next week, according to Wesh 2 news. Theme parks, like Universal Orlando, will have to submit their plans for re-opening to the state with potential dates and security measures in place, according to WTXL.

If people do choose to visit Universal CityWalk or Disney Springs, it's important to follow the CDC's guidelines to protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus. The CDC recommends that people should wash their hands often, avoid close contact with others, and cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when they're in public.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.