Upside Down Theories From 'Stranger Things' Season 2 That'll Make You Question Everything

The Stranger Things Season 2 finale almost had a happy ending. All the kids went to the Snow Ball dance and shared some very sweet (and even romantic) moments together. However, as the camera zoomed out from the school, it then flipped over, showing the Shadow Monster, or Mind Flayer, hovering over the school in the Upside Down. This has led to a number of Upside Down theories from Stranger Things Season 2 and what it could all mean moving forward.

In the penultimate episode of the season, Will was able to use morse code to tell his family and friends that they needed to "close the gate," in order to stop the Mind Flayer. Eleven first opened the gate in Season 1, when Dr. Brenner made her use her psychic abilities to try and spy on the Russians. She accidentally bumped into the Demogorgon and opened up the gate. At the end of Season 2, Eleven returned to Hawkins Lab, with Hopper in toe, and using her powers she was able to seal the gate off. But was this only a temporary fix to the problem? A lot of people seem to think so. Here are just some of the biggest theories about what's next for Hawkins and the Upside Down.

The Mind Flayer Will Reopen The Gate

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creators Ross and Matt Duffer explained that Eleven only "shut the door" on the Mind Flayer. This seems to hint that the creature may be able to open it again somehow. Perhaps, he'll use Eleven to reopen the door, tricking her into using her psychic abilities again.

The Mind Flayer Will Kill Eleven

When speaking with EW, the Duffer Brother also noted that prior to the gate closing the Mind Flayer was unaware of Eleven. Now that he is, it wouldn't be surprising if he tried to take her out. She is his biggest foe, after all.

Will Could Still Be Connected To The Upside Down

Sure, they were able to get the Mind Flayer out of Will, but did that really cut him off from the Upside Down entirely? Probably not. The reason the Mind Flayer was even able to possess Will in the first place was because of his time spent in the Upside Down throughout Season 1. Even when he first returned, he still seemed to be mentally connected to that world. If Will remains tied to the Upside Down, he could be the one to reopen the gate.

The Upside Down Isn't A Parallel Universe

Reddit user TheCardiganKing suggests that the Upside Down isn't actually a parallel universe, as the show seems to hint at. Instead, they suggest it's actual a psychic plain that reflects all the bad and negativity that comes from humanity. This would explain why the monster's attack on Will was a psychic one — something his mom and friends couldn't actually see.

The Demogorgons Were Conquered By The Mind Flayer

In the first season, the Demogorgon was the big villain, however, in Season 2, it was revealed that the baby Demogorgons were under the control of the Mind Flayer, just like Will was. Reddit user Sheiwn suggests that the demogorgons were actually an intelligent species that were conquered by the Mind Flayer in their world/dimension, and that's why they act the way they do. This would align with Dustin's experience with Dart, who in the end, disobeyed his "master's" orders and let Dustin and his friends safely escape the tunnels/vines. If the gate is somehow opened again, perhaps Dustin and the rest of the gang, can get the Demogorgons on their side.

Unfortunately, there's going to be a long wait before fans get answers to what that last scene in Season 2 meant. For now, you can rewatch the whole season and see if you pick up on any other clues.

