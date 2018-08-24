When the Urban Decay Naked palette came out, I was a harried first-time mom, enrolled in school full-time, and exhausted. One day, while strolling through the aisles of Sephora, I came upon its beauty. It had every shadow I needed for day or night in one neat package, and it continued for eight beautiful years — the Urban Decay Naked Palette. I wasn't alone. This palette was wildly successful. Unfortunately, we have now been smote by the makeup gods, but while the Urban Decay Naked Palette is being discontinued, there are some other eye candy palettes you can love instead.

Wende Zomnir, founding partner of Urban Decay, told Elle magazine that "Saying goodbye is extremely bittersweet. It was a big moment in our history. It's a little painful to leave your past behind, but it's also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss Naked, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness. Urban Decay will continue to thrive in Naked's memory and honor — just wait and see." Will she miss it like I miss it? I mean, if the profits of Urban Decay suddenly go sideways, it's possible, but I doubt it. I've purchased almost every iteration of this product; I'm bereft. Thankfully, I'm also a great shopper, which has led me to find some killer palettes across the makeup spectrum to perk up your peepers, and let me tell you, y'all have got to get on these.

1 NYX Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette NYX Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette $18 Ulta.com Buy Now Holy Hannah Montana, is this a gorgeous palette or what? The biggest draw of the Naked palette was that the colors were so rich and well-coordinated. This NYX palette has both of those and more to spare. At $18, it's also a certified steal, am I right? NYX has been blowing up the beauty blogs lately, and this is one of their hottest items. But don't worry if you're not a warm color wearer, it comes in a cooler palette as well as brights and smoky.

2 Too Faced Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette Too Faced Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette $49 Ulta.com Buy Now Where has this been all my life? These are like a golden disco ball for your face. This palette is the culmination of all of Whitney Houston's music videos from 1984-1992 in one.

3 Tarte's Love, Trust, and Fairy Dust Tarte Love, Trust, and Fairy Dust Eyeshadow Palette $39 Sephora Buy Now I just fell down a YouTube black hole watching videos of people using this Tarte palette, and it seems — dare I say — universally flattering? White women, women of color, cool toned, warm toned — it looked amazing on everyone. Plus, it's really cute. I want to apply it using my unicorn horn eyeshadow brush while wearing those wings I bought to wear to raves in the early aughts. (It was a thing in high school.)

4 Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition Eyeshadow Palette MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition Eyeshadow Palette $55 Sephora Buy Now This five pan palette is serving up some real fresh-from-the-mint, late-night-dance-hall realness, if I'm channeling my inner Jonathan Van Ness right now. It's so warm and the color is so saturated that it makes you think, "If I wear this, I look like I have baby boomer money and not millennial debt." Like I bought my house in the Bay Area in 1992 for 170,000 and now it's worth 2.2 million. It looks like job security and having three kids on a whim.

5 Lime Crime Venus XL Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette Lime Crime Venus XL Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette $56 Lime Crime Buy Now You've never felt so cute as an emo Disney princess as you will when you glide some of this goodness over your eyes. This is on-trend, casual, fun makeup that will instantly bring a smile to your face. I didn't know I needed hot pink eyeshadow until I watched the videos of other pale gals with hazel eyes rocking the look. Now I know I need to wear hot pink eye shadow.

6 ColourPop Give It To Me Straight ColourPop Give It To Me Straight $16 Ulta Buy Now ColourPop is a cult sensation for a reason. This brand is everywhere with its highly pigmented colors at bargain basement prices. This palette has the hottest, best colors and it won't break the bank.

7 Violet Voss Hashtag Pro Violet Voss Hashtag Pro $45 Sephora Buy Now This is a huge palette, and with color names like "FOMO" and "Petty AF," you know you need it if only to say, "My eyeshadow is petty AF, and it's judging you harshly."

8 BH Cosmetics Zodiac 25 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette BH Cosmetics Zodiac 25 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette $24 Ulta Buy Now This is a fun palette with a surprising range of colors. Zodiac themes are all the rage right now, and this one ticks off all the boxes plus provides you with a ton of colors for $25.