Sometimes, if we're lucky, two brands come together and make everyone's dreams come true. And that's exactly what happened with Vera Bradley's new Disney Collection that features a very pretty, colorful spring pattern and characters like Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, who are perfectly hidden within the design. TBH, this collaboration is every Disney lover's dream come true.

Not only are Vera Bradley bags classic and durable, they're also so stylish. While Vera Bradley's rotating, colorful prints are already adorable, their newest collaboration with Disney for Spring 2019 — available on Thursday, March 28 — somehow makes their bags even cuter.

This new pattern — called "Mickey and Friends" — is a subtle way for Disney fans to show their devotion to their favorite characters while also being stylish. What's more, the print isn't just on handbags; there are a whopping 16 pieces in the "Mickey and Friends" collection. The various pieces range in price from $20 to $140.

Disney lovers can get their hands on an umbrella (perfect for the unpredictable rainy days at Disney World), a cute throw blanket (great for snuggling up under while watching your favorite princess film), or a duffel bag (a staple for all of those trips to Disney, right?) with this print on it.

Really, these items are perfect. You can bring them to Disney World or Disneyland — you need a bag that can hold everything you and your kids need for a day, right? — or for simply showing your Disney pride while out on the town.

Courtesy of Vera Bradley

But, getting your hands on this collection will take some work. This new print is exclusive to the Vera Bradley store located in Disney Springs at the theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, according to Chip and Co., and is not available online.

So if you're looking to get your hands on any of the items with the super adorable "Mickey and Friends" print, you will have to visit the location, contact the store, or just hope a friend is visiting Disney and can pick up an item from the collection when it becomes available next week.

The efforts made to get these bags will be worth it — especially since the pieces from this collaboration have become collector's items. Since the first time the two companies collaborated in 2013, people have been falling for the prints, for obvious reasons. "We are thrilled to introduce Vera Bradley to our accessories department," Cathy Dawson, merchandiser for accessories at Disney Parks, explained at the time. "In recent years, we've seen several guests in our parks and resorts, sporting fun, colorful bags by Vera Bradley... We thought it would be wonderful to add a splash of Disney to these popular and colorful accessory items."

And the collaboration has been a hit ever since then.

Those interested in purchasing any item from this spring collaboration should get their phones (and wallets) ready for Thursday. Knowing how devoted Disney and Vera Bradley fans are, it's likely that this new collaboration won't stay on shelves for long.