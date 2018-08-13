Any child of the '90s knows that Spice World is an iconic film that taught an entire generation about female friendship, pop music, and little Gucci dresses. Now, 21 years after the 1997 movie hit theaters, a new generation of children are falling in love with the classic. More specifically, Posh Spice aka, Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper just watched Spice World for the first time, and unsurprisingly, she's already a huge fan.

Beckham shared a few videos of Harper, 7, watching the movie on her Instagram story this weekend. "Nap time with Harper!" Beckham captioned a video of a scene from the movie in which the Spice Girls sing their song "Too Much." "Spice World has been on heavy rotation this holiday!" she added.

The next clip is of a classic scene that takes place on the Spice Bus. "It's always the same, I never know what to wear!" Posh Spice laments. "It must be very hard for you, Victoria. You know, trying to decide whether to wear the little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress, or... the little Gucci dress!" Sporty Spice retorts. Harper seemed to be a big fan of that scene. Beckham captioned the clip: "Not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Bus... She now wants 'a little Gucci dress.'"

The next clip shows yet another iconic scene. (OK, yes, maybe I think every scene in Spice World is iconic.) Set to their song, "Never Give Up On The Good Times" as well as an original army chant, all five Spice Girls march across a lawn and do activities like climbing and rope-swinging. In the scene, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, and Ginger Spice all wear camouflage pants and shirts, as well as combat boots, but Posh Spice defiantly wears a camouflage mini dress and sky-high heels. Harper quickly noticed that her mom looked a little different than the rest of the gang, and in the Instagram clip, she's heard asking Beckham, "Why are you wearing a dress, Mummy?"

And for the record, this is the scene that features the iconic — yes, I said iconic again — line: "We know how we got this far, strength and courage and a WonderBra!"

Beckham and her husband, soccer player David Beckham, have three sons (aged 19, 15, and 13) and one daughter. It must be so exciting for Beckham that her only daughter is finally old enough to enjoy Spice World, and the fact that she loved the movie so much is just the cherry on top.

Beckham loves being a mom to her four kids — and she has opened up about that on multiple occasions. In an interview with British TV show This Morning back in November 2017, Beckham explained that she has already taught Harper the importance of helping others. "Harper knows that Mummy and Daddy and Auntie Eva do things to help other people, and she wants to do that as well," Beckham said on the program, according to Prima. "She understands, even at 6, that she is very blessed. She's very lucky to have what she has."

And this past May, Beckham talked about another way that she sets an example for her kids — by working hard. She told the Evening Standard:

It’s never been an option not to work hard. They see mummy go to work, they see daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work. But at the same time they’re happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun. I like to push them because I want them to achieve as much as they can, but I don’t want to push them so much that it makes them overly stressed.

It's clear that Victoria Beckham's kids have spiced up her life. Here's hoping for more adorable Harper-watching-Spice World content sometime soon!