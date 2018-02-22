In the days since 17 students were killed in a Florida high school shooting at the hands of a former student with an assault rifle, the conversation about gun safety and gun violence measures has never been so prominent. Instead of politicians, high school students — including the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting — are leading this conversation, demanding action and answers from politicians. And that's exactly what one teenager, Cameron Kasky, did when he got to directly address Sen. Marco Rubio. And this video of Kasky at the Parkland Town Hall meeting confronting Rubio about donations from the NRA only proves that the narrative is changing and teens are not backing away from their safety when their own lives are at stake.

Kasky's name is one that you won't want to forget these next few months, let alone these next few years. Kasky is only a junior in high school but in the past week, he has already done so much and is set to do so much more. Kasky is one of the five organizers of the March for Our Lives — a national march on Washington D.C. aiming to ask senators, like Rubio, to change the conversation on gun violence and actually enact a change.

If you weren't paying attention to how awesome Kasky is, then you definitely might want to after his stunning conversation that he had with Rubio. During the Parkland Town Hall on Wednesday, Kasky got close to the senator to ask him one thing — if he would stop accepting money from the National Rifle Association.

But Rubio, a Republican senator from a predominately conservative state couldn't answer his demand about no longer accepting money from the NRA. "They buy into my ideas," Rubio told Kasky of the NRA, according to The Guardian. "I don't buy into theirs." Rubio accepted over $9,000 from the NRA between 2015 and 2016, according to CNN.

This was an easy way out of this question that everyone wanted to ask Rubio — Kasky was just the person brave enough to do it on live TV. Needless to say, people on Twitter took notice of his bravery, his actions, and the fact that Kasky has managed to get more people to talk about gun violence in a week than most people ever get the chance to. So it is no wonder that Kasky going viral because people need to pay attention to his message and what he's saying.

Based on his actions so far, people are witnessing a legend making.

It's a shame that Kasky has to be at least 30 years old to run for Senator, because after the way he approached Rubio about his political funding, he could easily run against him. People on Twitter seemed to agree.

If Kasky could get Rubio to confront the money that he has been accepting from the NRA in his first meeting with him, then lord knows what Kasky could accomplish given the right tools to have his voice be heard by more than just his senator.

People have taken notice to his and his fellow classmates' actions, including some major celebrity activists. This week, Oprah and George and Amal Clooney both donated $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, which is scheduled to happen in Washington D.C. this upcoming March 24. "The young students in Florida and now across the United country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that bellies their ages," George and Amal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kasky's actions — whether it be on Twitter, where he has addressed political pundit, Bill O'Reilly and his claims about the school shooting, or in person when confronting Rubio — have shown that he isn't going down without a fight. As long as guns are legal and schools are left vulnerable, politicians will have to address gun violence. And as long as there are voices like Kasky's, politicians, like Rubio, won't be able to ignore that.