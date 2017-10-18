Video Of Kylie Jenner's Stomach Has Sparked Some Pretty Inappropriate Conversations

Those familiar with the Kardashian-Jenners are accustomed to having a front-row seat into the comings and goings of the family's lives, so on the odd occasion when one of them is less than completely candid, it can be frustrating. For weeks now, there's been an unconfirmed rumor that the youngest sister is pregnant, and those desperate for answers are now dissecting a Snapchat video of Kylie Jenner's stomach, hoping for evidence as to whether it's occupied by a baby or not. But even if it's done out of genuine adoration, putting a woman's body under the microscope for clues about her reproductive choices is absolutely not OK.

Since the pregnancy rumor broke, Jenner's social media posts have been scrutinized, and on Instagram, she's been posting old photos, closely cropped shots, or posing in baggy clothes that obscure her figure, which has only added fuel to the fire. In the new, brief video, the reality star/lip gloss mogul can be seen wearing a gray sports bra as she sways to music and zooms the camera in and out. It's the "out" that's gotten people talking, because the camera's widest angle offers a glimpse of the top couple inches of Jenner's abdomen.

TMZ first reported that Jenner was pregnant with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott's baby, in late September. Representatives have not returned Romper's request for comment, and she's been silent on the subject ever since. Her mother, Kris Jenner, has told The Cut and Ryan Seacrest that her daughter is "not confirming anything," while also not specifically denying that she's expecting. Older sister Kim Kardashian West has confirmed that she and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate, and additionally, there's another unconfirmed rumor that middle child Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with basketball player Tristan Scott's baby (Romper has not received a comment on that story, either).

The new Snapchat video may even be an attempt to troll fans, because if you learn one thing growing up in that family, it's how to be a social media wizard. Just over a week ago, Jenner posted a snap of three buns (as in "buns in the oven"?) and another of three phone cases — two pink, one blue — which some followers interpreted as not only confirmation of the three sisters' pregnancies, but a hint about the sex of each baby. Or maybe she's just trying to sell phone cases.

The problem with Jenner's latest post is that it has people squawking over what they perceive is her "baby bump," a gross term that likens a growing uterus to a fashion accessory, and ignores the fact that people and pregnancies come in all shapes and sizes. As humorist Dave Barry famously noted, one shouldn't speculate about a woman being pregnant "unless you can see an actual baby emerging from her." There is no definitive way to "look pregnant" or not. Even the same woman can look completely different from one pregnancy to the next.

Scrutinizing Jenner's video for a "bump" is the same kind of thinking that had people shaming Australian personal trainer Chontel Duncan last year. Duncan's tall and muscular physique caused her stomach to protrude far less than most people are used to seeing, which caused some people with absolutely no medical training to "diagnose" her with an eating disorder and accuse her of endangering her baby (they're both perfectly healthy). The fact is that some women's stomachs stick out a lot, and some don't, but it's not necessarily an indicator of pregnancy. I personally "look more pregnant" after a big meal than Duncan did at 36 weeks, and I'm sure plenty of others can relate. If you want to analyze Jenner's every cryptic comment and symbolic pastry pic for clues, go right ahead, but please leave her body out of it.