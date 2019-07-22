Some parents are thrill-seekers, and, as it turns out, celeb parents are no different. Want some proof? Look no further than this video of Tom Brady jumping off a waterfall with his six-year-old daughter, which has sparked major criticism.

The video in question starts off with Brady and his 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, standing on the edge of a waterfall. The Patriots quarterback holds her hand, counts to three, and then jumps off of the cliff and into the water below, but not before his daughter hesitates and has to be encouraged along by Brady.

"If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won't be in synchronized diving," Brady wrote in his caption. "Daddy always gives her a 10 though!"

He doesn't say when or where the video was taken, but one thing is clear — the reactions are definitely mixed.

While some thought it was a fun video posted by a proud dad, others thought the jump was reckless.

Even, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson weighed in, writing: "You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father - but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus."

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry simply replied with a series of laughing face emojis, to which one fan responded, "did you see how she hit the water? Not funny."

Other were worried that Vivian could have injured herself. "That was scary. I'm surprised she didn't crack a rib wow," another fan said.

Romper's request for comment from Brady's reps regarding the backlash was not immediately returned.

Criticism aside, there were plenty of Brady fans who jumped to his defense.

"I loved the fact that she wanted to do this. Daddy helped her be brave," one fan commented.

Someone else said: "There are always going to be some people that don't, like Tom. Get off your couch and experience life, nature, challenge yourself, you will be happy you did."

One fan applauded Brady for taking a vacation and spending quality time with his family. "People need to settle down ... I'm pretty sure he used his best judgement on if it was safe to do or not ...," they said. "Looks like they're on vacation and when you're on vacation, you're supposed to enjoy yourself."

This isn't the first time Brady has been the subject of dad-shaming. In February of last year, for example, he was called out by fans for kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips, according to Working Mother. But Brady paid the backlash no mind, and it's clear he's willing to step up in support of other parents who've been shamed. Case in point: When soccer star David Beckham came under fire for sharing a picture of himself kissing his then 7-year-old daughter, Harper, Brady commented, according to E! News: "Dad and daughter. So sweet!"

It's a tough time to be a parent in the age of social media, where everything is over-analyzed and put under a microscope. Add fame into the mix, and it's even harder to come out unscathed. Here's hoping Brady takes all of it with a grain of salt.