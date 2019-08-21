There are a lot of reasons to love Trader Joe's, a nationwide grocery store chain known offering shoppers unique food items at affordable prices. There's Cookie Butter, Unexpected Cheddar, and Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend. But in case you needed another reason to love Trader Joe's, a new viral video shows just how far the grocery store's employees will go to make a customer's shopping trip the best it can be. Indeed, Trader Joe's employees helped a toddler having a tantrum by throwing the ultimate song and dance party while it the checkout line.

When Alexandra Seba's 1-year-old son Julian Sol started to throw a little tantrum as the family stood in the checkout line at Trader Joe's, three of the store's employees quickly jumped into action in an effort to distract and calm the child. In an interview with Good Morning America, Seba said her son had become upset when he wasn't allowed to get out of his mom's shopping cart and play with the tot-sized shopping cart his 3-year-old sister was using.

"Jade had finished pulling all the groceries off her big girl cart," Seba told Good Morning America. "[Julian Sol] wanted to take her cart and take off with it, but I wasn't letting him. He threw a tantrum and one of the workers just starting singing."

When two other employees near the register joined in the fun by dancing for Julian, Seba took out her phone to capture the above-and-beyond customer service on video. She later shared that video online. Tori Alexander, the Trader Joe's employee who'd started the song and dance party, also shared the video on Facebook, where it got more than 164,000 views.

Alexandra Seba on YouTube

"IF THERE IS A CRYING CHILD CALL 1-800 Tori the cry stopper," Alexander wrote in a Facebook post featuring Seba's video. Alexander shared on Facebook that Julian stopped crying and "was shocked" at her and her coworkers' little performance. "I'm extremely thankful for my co-workers. They jumped in and helped me entertain him, which also made the experience even more extraordinary," Alexander added on her post, before noting that "customer service is top priority" for her.

Of course, it's not surprising to hear that Trader Joe's employees were more than willing to get a little silly in order to make a customer's day. As The Bump pointed out, Trader Joe's President Bryan Palbaum said the company looks for people who are genuinely nice when hiring in an episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast. "I think that's one of the first things that we focus on when we're looking to hire people. Start with people that are outwardly nice," Palbaum said.

In fact, company officials note that being able to connect with people is an important quality for their store employees to have. "It's a people business," Trader Joe's Director of Recruitment and Development Colleen Kelleher said of Trader Joe's in that same podcast episode. "We can teach anybody how to put a can of corn on the shelf. But how to connect with somebody and do that in a way that is engaging and inspiring is different."

Trader Joe's is also known for the small gestures its employees' make to welcome kids to the store. Along with the kid-sized shopping carts available in most stores, employees often hand out stickers or organic lollipops to children at the cash register, according to Des Moines Parent.

As any parent of guardian knows, shopping trips with a toddler always have the potential to end in a full-scale meltdown. Even the quietest and most reserved toddler can erupt into a crying and screaming fit as no child is immune to a tantrum. They're simply a fact of childhood. Which is why these Trader Joe's employees are every parent's dream.