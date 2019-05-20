Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, is right around the corner and thousands of Americans will celebrate by firing up the grill. But party-goers might want to think about sticking to burgers. Unfortunately, Vienna Beef is recalling thousands of pounds of hot dogs. The recall is due to possible metal contamination, according to the USDA.

The Chicago-based company is recalling 2,030 pounds of their skinless beef frankfurters, which were shipped to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses, according to Fox News.

They were produced on May 2 and include the following, according to the USDA recall alert:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

Government officials are urging consumers to check their freezers and refrigerators for these recalled products.

Anyone concerned about potential illness or contamination from these recalled franks are urged to call their health providers, according to CBS News.

More to come...