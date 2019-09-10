Sometimes the internet blesses the world with something truly great. Like those iconic "if it fits, I sits" cat memes or, dare I say, the craze that is "Baby Shark." But I think everyone can wholeheartedly agree that this viral video of two toddlers running to hug each other on the sidewalk is the purest thing to grace internet in a long, long time.

Over the weekend, New York City dad Michael Cisneros shared a video on Facebook of his 2-year-old son, Maxwell, running towards his "bestie" Finnegan, also 2, to embrace in a hug after spotting each other down the street. "I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do......please share," Cisneros captioned the video on Facebook. "This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this."

And viral it went. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had more than 138,000 views, over 2,200 reactions, and 3,300 plus shares on Facebook. One comment read, "beautiful to say the least. It’s a wonderful video you shared. Lots of love." Another person wrote, "This made my day! We should all take a lesson from these precious little boys!" One more commented on the sweet video, "Thank you so much for sharing this... they’re just beautiful ! They’re showing us exactly what we need in our world...just friendship and love!"

After watching the video once, or about 20 times if we're being honest, it's easy to see why this video of the tiny tots sprinting to greet each other so sweetly and lovingly has gone incredibly viral. If you haven't treated yourself to this heartwarming encounter yet, please prepare to enjoy the below video on repeat for the rest of the day.

It's probably not surprising to learn that these BFFs, who've known each other for a year — half their lives! — are "partners in crime" and are "inseparable," as Cisneros recently told ABC News. "When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another," Cisneros told ABC News of Finnegan and Maxwell's bestie bond, sharing that the boys go to a weekly "Dana Banana" music class and also play tennis together.

In an interview with PIX11 News on Monday, Cisneros shared that while he doesn't normally post personal moments on Facebook, he thought this video could bring some happiness to a world that's usually full of negativity.

"With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it's a really beautiful video," Cisneros told PIX11 News. "The reason that it's getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy... But if it can change someone's mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it's totally worth it."

As Nelson Mandela once said, "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." Kids, like Finnegan and Maxwell, are born pure and this touching video displaying just that is a beautiful reminder to be kind and hug your besties whenever you can.