Virtual Fourth Of July Fireworks Are Happening So You Can Celebrate From Home

This Independence Day, attending a fireworks show with a large crowd just doesn't seem like a great idea. However, while many celebrations have been cancelled outright, this doesn't mean you have to spend July 4th under a quiet sky listening to crickets. You can watch a virtual Fourth of July fireworks show from the comfort of home. Just think, there'll be no bumper-to-bumper "going home" traffic headaches, no mosquitoes to swat, and zero humidity or possible rain showers with an at-home fireworks show. Simple air conditioning, volume control, and a comfy front row seat courtesy of your couch. Silver linings, right?

I'll be honest, so much of our summer is different this year due to COVID-19, and that's especially hard when it comes to holidays like July 4th, which come with built-in traditions. My family and I usually celebrate with friends by barbecuing at our local park, and in years past, I've sat on the pavement of the West Side Highway watching the Macy's Fireworks Show. Not this year. This July 4th, we will all be making new memories. But honoring our country's independence, spending time with family, and of course watching fireworks, will thankfully remain the same.

1. Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images What's that saying, "the show must go on"? Well, Macy's Independence Day celebration in New York City isn't letting a pandemic get in its way. The massive fireworks show will be televised on NBC on July 4th from 8 to 10 p.m. EST/PT or 7 to 9 p.m. CT/MT. This year's show will "celebrate New York and America with a spectacular display choreographed to an epic musical score," according to Macy's website. Can't wait.

2. A Capital 4th Fireworks show in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Tune in to PBS on July 4th for A Capital Fourth, a patriotic, star-studded concert event that will feature fireworks above the National Mall in Washington D.C. This year's celebration will mark 40 years of A Capitol Fourth, a concert which has been broadcast to millions of viewers on PBS and to our troops around the world via the American Forces Network. No television? A Capitol Fourth will also be airing on local NPR stations nationwide.

3. Boston Fireworks & Pops Concert Boston Globe/Boston Globe/Getty Images On July 4, the Boston Pops orchestra will present "A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes" by paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers and honoring those who have lost their lives during our current health crisis. I love this! While the concert will not be live, it will feature previous musical performances from recent years including Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Arlo Guthrie, and more. The three-hour show will include several newly-created recorded virtual performance pieces, and many friends of the Boston Pops will share special video messages to commemorate our nation’s birthday. A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes will air at 8 p.m. on July 4th on Bloomberg TV and website, and if you're local, on Boston’s Channel 7 WHDH.