Keeping kids entertained and engaged while schools are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is likely top of mind for many parents across the country. Fortunately there are options, like taking your kiddos on a "field trip" by visiting the aquarium virtually and learning all about what happens under the sea from the safety of your iPad.

For starters, the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California has 10 different live cameras focused on different exhibits. You can watch birds, observe the coral reef, see jellyfish, and check out the kelp forest. You can also "visit" animals such as penguins, sharks, sea otters, and see actual live footage from the Monterey Bay. You can also watch these live streams on Monterey Bay Aquarium's YouTube channel.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, is also offering virtual tours. This aquarium's website has three different live cameras focused on the black tip reef, jellyfish, and coral reef.

There's also the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, which allows aquatic aficionados to view 10 different exhibits on its multiple live streams. For example, the African penguin webcam is pretty entertaining and the jelly webcam is very relaxing, which could be needed during these stressful times.

Monterey Bay Aquarium on YouTube

You can also "virtually visit" the New England Aquarium in Boston. You can check out its YouTube page for guided exhibit tours.

And while the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is also closed to the public, it has been letting the penguins roam around and look at their fish neighbors. The aquarium has been sharing footage of their adorable adventures on Twitter.

While millions of students across the nation are currently out of school and practicing social distancing with little ones isn't the easiest task, "visiting" these aquariums across the country can hopefully help keep them entertained and teach them a little bit about sea life.

