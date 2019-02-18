It's pretty wild to think about, but the Duchess of Sussex is set to give birth in a few short months. And ahead of the highly-anticipated delivery, Meghan Markle supposedly traveled to New York City for a fun day of shopping and catching up with pals, as Us Weekly reported. But did this trip actually take place? Here's the skinny on Markle's reported vacation to the Big Apple.

Most recently, Markle attended a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum in London on Tuesday, Feb. 12, according to Town & Country magazine. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing a beautiful white ensemble, and she spent part of the evening chatting with guests and children at the event, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Although it's fair to assume Markle enjoyed a period of rest after the busy evening (no shame in some R&R, right?), she reportedly traveled to New York City instead. The Duchess of Sussex was supposedly spotted dining in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday, Feb. 16, as Us Weekly reported.

An insider claimed to the outlet that Markle was eating at Ladurée restaurant with a friend, stating: "They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other."

After lunch, the Duchess of Sussex supposedly hit up baby store Bonpoint (sounds like a pricey joint, no?) to pick up a few items, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding the reported trip.

Of course, it's reasonable to question why Markle would fly across the Atlantic Ocean for just a lunch date. There's such a thing as Skype, after all.

As it turns out, the Duchess of Sussex is supposedly in town for her upcoming baby shower on Tuesday, Feb. 19, as Page Six reported. The rumored event will take place at a hotel in the Upper East Side, and Markle's BFF, stylist Jessica Mulroney, is in charge of the bash.

Although some fans might shoot down this report as rumor, it's worth nothing that Mulroney was spotted in NYC on Friday morning after she appeared on Good Morning America, according to the Daily Mail.

As the old saying goes, where there's smoke there's fire.

Unfortunately for Markle's diehard supporters, it's unlikely snaps from the event will ever be shared publicly. This rumored party sounds like an intimate and private gathering for friends, which probably means no professional photographers allowed.

But wait — that's not the only bubble I'm here to burst. If you're thinking this trip means Markle plans to give birth in the United States, try again.

Although a source asserted to OK! magazine that Markle intends to give birth in California near her mom, Doria Ragland, it's more than likely she'll deliver in England.

The most plausible scenario? Markle will welcome her first child at a location near Frogmore Cottage, the residence she shares with husband Prince Harry.

“If their Royal Highnesses have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth, as planned, Frimley Park may be a more easily accessible option," Sebastian Shakespeare wrote for the Daily Mail.

If Markle is in NYC at the moment, I hope she's having a blast reconnecting with old friends and taking in everything the city has to offer. The mom-to-be deserves to enjoy every second of free time before her little one arrives in the spring.