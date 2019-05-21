Romper

Wayfair's Memorial Day 2019 Clearance Sale Offers Up To 80% Off Furniture & Home Decor, So Act Fast

Spring cleaning often turns into spring purging, so your house might be looking a little empty right now. Lucky for you, Wayfair's Memorial Day 2019 clearance sale is offering up to 70 percent off outdoor furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, and more, so you can spruce up your space without breaking the bank. Hello, home decor.

The genius of Wayfair is that it takes the stressful process of shopping for furniture and makes it totally virtual, so you don't have to go trek to a stale-smelling department store and sit on a couch at least fifty other people have lounged on that day. It's a great destination for home goods and appliances at a competitive price, too, as they're often running discounts to make things more affordable for customers. They've taken it to the next level with their Memorial Day clearance sale, marking down hundreds of items through May 28. You can find huge discounts on bedding, dining room furniture, wall art and accents, curtains, kitchen essentials, and major appliances. Plus, they're offering additional discounts in their closeout deal section, offering up to 80 percent off everything you need to make your house feel like home.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of items on sale at Wayfair right now, you're not alone — there's a lot. So start your search with these 10 huge deals, and feel free to spiral from there.

1. Kitchen Swag

11-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

$300

$84

Cuisinart

I'm guessing it's been a while since you updated your kitchenware, so snagging this 11-piece set while it's on clearance and $216 off — yes, really — is a *move*. Each piece is made of titanium reinforced ceramic so it's extra durable, and they're all oven-safe. You've got to hand wash each item though, heads up.

2. Sleep Tight

8" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$550

$155

Lucid

The memory foam on this mattress-in-a-box is hypoallergenic and comes with cooling technology to keep you even more comfortable while you sleep. It's got a firm feel, so you'll be a fan if you love extra support. And no joke, it's nearly hundreds of dollars off. Pricing starts at $133 for a twin.

3. A Few Of My Favorite Things

Basics Solid Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel

$35

$9

Wayfair

These curtains are as practical as they are pretty, with noise-cancelling and blackout features. The single panels come in 9 different colors, and you have three different options for length so you can ensure they'll fit your space.

4. Swing, Swing

Alvarado Woven Cotton Chair Hammock

$50

$30

Mistana

Turn your backyard into hangout heaven this summer with this swinging hammock. You can hang it on a tree branch, from hooks on a porch, or even inside near a window if you're an indoor cat.

5. Rug Burn

Brandt Gray/Beige Area Rug

$78

$25

Mistana

Adding a rug can totally change your space, and this lightly patterned option is a sophisticated choice. Plus, it's stain resistant and easy to vacuum, so it's great for kids and pets despite its luxurious feel. Pricing ranges from $25 for a 2x3-foot rug, to, get ready for it, $123 for a 9x12-foot option.

6. Take A Load Off

Cabrales Manual Recliner

$523

$126

Mercury Row

Father's Day is coming up, so why not upgrade the dad in your life with a recliner that's actually pleasing to the eye? This chair is designed to look minimalist while retaining optimal lean-back capabilities, saving you space without sacrificing comfort or style.

7. Night Night

Kiril Duvet Cover Set

$100

$32

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse

This patterned duvet cover set has clean lines and a fresh feel, making it easy to give your bedroom a new look for summer. Plus, it's machine washable and hypoallergenic.

8. Smart Bench

Cubicals Shoe Storage Bench

$108

$66

ClosetMaid

This storage bench is a great investment if you've got lots of kiddos running around, as it makes telling them to put their shoes/toys/books away simple. It comes in four different finishes to fit your decor.

9. Hanging Around

Farm Metal Wall Rack and 3 Tin Pot with Hanger Wall Decor

$41

$27

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse

This wall hanger is adorable and versatile, as you can use it to store cutlery in the kitchen, flowers on the porch, or coloring tools in your kid's craft room. They're made of steel with a tin finish, so yea, they're pretty sturdy.

10. Let's Take A Shelfie

Gonzales Standard Bookcase

$90

$39

Ebern Designs

This bookcase provides plenty of storage, but it doesn't take up too much room, helping you optimize your space. The staggered shelves add some modernity to the design, and it's made of real wood.