Wayfair's Memorial Day 2019 Clearance Sale Offers Up To 80% Off Furniture & Home Decor, So Act Fast
Spring cleaning often turns into spring purging, so your house might be looking a little empty right now. Lucky for you, Wayfair's Memorial Day 2019 clearance sale is offering up to 70 percent off outdoor furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, and more, so you can spruce up your space without breaking the bank. Hello, home decor.
The genius of Wayfair is that it takes the stressful process of shopping for furniture and makes it totally virtual, so you don't have to go trek to a stale-smelling department store and sit on a couch at least fifty other people have lounged on that day. It's a great destination for home goods and appliances at a competitive price, too, as they're often running discounts to make things more affordable for customers. They've taken it to the next level with their Memorial Day clearance sale, marking down hundreds of items through May 28. You can find huge discounts on bedding, dining room furniture, wall art and accents, curtains, kitchen essentials, and major appliances. Plus, they're offering additional discounts in their closeout deal section, offering up to 80 percent off everything you need to make your house feel like home.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of items on sale at Wayfair right now, you're not alone — there's a lot. So start your search with these 10 huge deals, and feel free to spiral from there.
1. Kitchen Swag
11-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
$300
$84
Cuisinart
I'm guessing it's been a while since you updated your kitchenware, so snagging this 11-piece set while it's on clearance and $216 off — yes, really — is a *move*. Each piece is made of titanium reinforced ceramic so it's extra durable, and they're all oven-safe. You've got to hand wash each item though, heads up.
2. Sleep Tight
8" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$550
$155
Lucid
The memory foam on this mattress-in-a-box is hypoallergenic and comes with cooling technology to keep you even more comfortable while you sleep. It's got a firm feel, so you'll be a fan if you love extra support. And no joke, it's nearly hundreds of dollars off. Pricing starts at $133 for a twin.
3. A Few Of My Favorite Things
4. Swing, Swing
5. Rug Burn
Brandt Gray/Beige Area Rug
$78
$25
Mistana
Adding a rug can totally change your space, and this lightly patterned option is a sophisticated choice. Plus, it's stain resistant and easy to vacuum, so it's great for kids and pets despite its luxurious feel. Pricing ranges from $25 for a 2x3-foot rug, to, get ready for it, $123 for a 9x12-foot option.
6. Take A Load Off
Cabrales Manual Recliner
$523
$126
Mercury Row
Father's Day is coming up, so why not upgrade the dad in your life with a recliner that's actually pleasing to the eye? This chair is designed to look minimalist while retaining optimal lean-back capabilities, saving you space without sacrificing comfort or style.
7. Night Night
8. Smart Bench
9. Hanging Around
Farm Metal Wall Rack and 3 Tin Pot with Hanger Wall Decor
$41
$27
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse
This wall hanger is adorable and versatile, as you can use it to store cutlery in the kitchen, flowers on the porch, or coloring tools in your kid's craft room. They're made of steel with a tin finish, so yea, they're pretty sturdy.