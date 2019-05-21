Spring cleaning often turns into spring purging, so your house might be looking a little empty right now. Lucky for you, Wayfair's Memorial Day 2019 clearance sale is offering up to 70 percent off outdoor furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, and more, so you can spruce up your space without breaking the bank. Hello, home decor.

The genius of Wayfair is that it takes the stressful process of shopping for furniture and makes it totally virtual, so you don't have to go trek to a stale-smelling department store and sit on a couch at least fifty other people have lounged on that day. It's a great destination for home goods and appliances at a competitive price, too, as they're often running discounts to make things more affordable for customers. They've taken it to the next level with their Memorial Day clearance sale, marking down hundreds of items through May 28. You can find huge discounts on bedding, dining room furniture, wall art and accents, curtains, kitchen essentials, and major appliances. Plus, they're offering additional discounts in their closeout deal section, offering up to 80 percent off everything you need to make your house feel like home.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of items on sale at Wayfair right now, you're not alone — there's a lot. So start your search with these 10 huge deals, and feel free to spiral from there.