If there are two things I'm addicted to, it's home decor and clothing (and I have the Pinterest boards and bank statements to prove it). As a new homeowner and someone who's been attending a lot of weddings lately, I always have a reason (or an excuse) to shop for both furnishings and nice clothes. Amazingly, two of my all-time favorite companies for both are joining forces, and wow... what a time to be alive! Today West Elm and Rent the Runway announced their new partnership collection, marking big firsts for both of the popular brands.

If you're not familiar with Rent the Runway, here's a quick rundown: RTR is a service that allows you rent designer clothing and accessories for a fraction of the price that it would cost you to purchase it. They have everything from casual, everyday wear to formal gowns. After my first experience renting a designer dress for a sorority formal five years ago, I've never looked back. On New Year's Eve, I was able to rock a floor length, gold sequin $660 Badgley Mischka gown... for $100. Considering most special occasion dresses are only worn once or twice anyway, renting is a great solution economically and environmentally. Why buy a high-ticket item (or items), that you know won't last in your closet forever.

West Elm is now joining the rental game, offering 26 curated home bundles for the bedroom and living room for all RTR unlimited members ($159/month). Beginning in early June, subscription members will be able to rent bundles of hand-selected West Elm textiles. The bedroom bundles will come with a tailored mix of a quilt, coverlet, throw or blanket, shams, and decorative pillows, while the living room bundles will include decorative pillows and/or a throw. Many people update their closet pretty consistently, and now, they can do the same thing with their decor.

Courtesy of West Elm

The different bundles available for rent will have something for everyone, offering various styles, patterns, colors, and textures. This is also the perfect opportunity to get out of your decor comfort zone and try something completely new for your space – after all, there's no real commitment with renting. “This is a monumental moment for Rent the Runway and the sharing economy as a whole," explained Jennifer Human, the co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway. "We know that clothing is often a vehicle to help people feel confident and expressive, and this new partnership will unlock that feeling through home decor."

Courtesy of West Elm

If you're anything like me, you may enjoy home decor but have no real knack for putting it together cohesively. These West Elm bundles are carefully curated, meaning each piece is guaranteed go together nicely in your home. “Each of our 26 curated home bundles encourage subscribers to translate their playful and bold style to decorating, and allow them to experience West Elm’s original, modern products from the comforts of home," said Alex Bellos, president of West Elm. And if you absolutely fall in love with anything you rent, subscribers have the opportunity to purchase a bundle at a discounted rate.