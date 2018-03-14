Easter is on April 1 this year, which is way sooner than I was expecting. (Note to self: time to start Amazon priming some basket fillers!). I love going all out for Easter — there's just something magical about dying eggs, eating Peeps, and shopping for spring frocks that takes me to my happy place. It's kind of like Christmas but with way less stress and infinitely better weather. Plus, there's now an Elf on the Shelf for Easter, and it's about to become your new favorite Easter tradition.

If you're like me, the best part of Elf on the Shelf is being able to seriously incentivize your kid's good behavior. Many a time this past December I found myself wishing that Elf on the Shelf could last all year, and now there's an answer to my prayers: Easter Eggsters. The premise behind Easter Eggsters is that one of the Easter Bunny's four forest friends — the raccoon, the skunk, the squirrel, or the rabbit — is watching to see if your kid is being naughty or nice, and then they report back to the Easter Bunny. These woodland creatures are the "eyes and ears" of the operation.

There's even a cute note from the Easter Bunny on the Eggsters' web site that says, "With your good behavior and their positive reports I will bring you a basket full of goodies on Easter morning!"

Each forest character comes in its own uniquely colored jumbo egg — a pink one for the bunny, a blue one for the skunk, a yellow one for the raccoon, and a green one for the squirrel. However, you can also buy additional eggs if you want your Eggster character to hop around from year to year!

You and your little honey bunnies can decorate the super-sized egg with stickers, paint, glitter, tape, you name it (although the decorations themselves aren't included). There's a call on the Eggster's website to share your creative decorations, and they'll post them on their page. For my family, half of the fun of starting the Elf on the Shelf tradition was naming our elf, so I imagine being able to put our own custom design touches on our Easter Eggster will be just as memorable!

Along with each egg comes a special Easter Eggsters book, that tells the story of the Easter Bunny and his watchful helpers. Each night, your kids are supposed to put their woodland friend back in the egg so it can make its daily report to the Easter Bunny for his naughty or nice list. And just like Elf on the Shelf, the Easter Bunny's helpers move from place to place each night so there's the added fun of your kid being able to find the character in the morning. You can tell your little ones that they're training for the mother of all hunts: the easter egg (and basket hunt) on Easter Sunday!

There's so much I love about this new Easter tradition, especially being able to tell my toddler, "You better not throw that lego, the Skunk is watching!" But perhaps the best thing about Eggsters is that it was created by a momprenuer. Destiny Shuenke came up with the Easter Eggsters concept, wrote the book herself, and started her own publishing company, according to an interview she gave 89.1 FM. I try to support mompreneurs every chance I get, and I certainly will be supporting this one!

So where can you get your hands on your very own Easter Eggster? They're available for purchase on amazon.com, walmart.com, and on the Easter Eggster website.

Something tells me my daughters — and probably a lot more kids all around the country— are going to be very well-behaved this spring ;)

