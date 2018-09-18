On TLC’s new reality series, Sweet Home Sextuplets, Courtney and Eric Waldrop share what life looks like with nine children. They have an 9-year-old son, Saylor and 6-year-old twin sons Wells and Bridge. But it was the addition of their newborn sextuplets that made the family reality stars. With so many kids running around, it might be hard to keep track of who each one is. So what are the Sweet Home Sextuplets’ names? Because each baby already has their own unique personality.

According to People, the Waldrop sextuplets include three girls named Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and three boys named Blu, Layke, and Tag. The Alabama-based family has fully embraced life with nine kids, saying their children have been a blessing. “It’s an amazingly joyful feeling to have all six babies at home with us. Our lives have been forever changed,” they told People. “We are blessed beyond words and so excited to get life started with these sweet little miracles from above.”

Courtney and Eric never planned on having sextuplets, but it may have been an adverse effect of her fertility medications. According to a report by TLC, after Saylor was born, Courtney suffered a miscarriage that revealed she had a blood-clotting disorder. To minimize risk to her prenatal health, she was put on fertility medications that resulted in the birth of her now 6-year-old twins. TLC reported that Eric and Courtney didn’t expect to have multiples this time around, so when they found out they were pregnant with six babies “they got the shock of their lives.”

TLC on YouTube

The TLC series will follow the family’s journey from pregnancy to parenthood, and will also cover Courtney's risky labor with the babies. TLC reported that after being put on bed rest at 25 weeks, a medical team of over 30 people was assigned to Courtney’s delivery to ensure things went smoothly. The babies were born at 29 weeks gestation, noted TLC, and were kept at the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after birth.

In a trailer for the series, you can see the family’s love and strength for each other, but you can also see the fear in Courtney’s face before the babies arrived. “When we found out we were pregnant, that should be something you should be so joyful about,” Courtney says in the trailer. “We were scared to death.”

And with the risk a multiple pregnancy carries, it is completely understandable that the couple was so afraid. In the trailer, Courtney’s doctor explained the risks with her pregnancy, and what effects it could have on the babies. “It is a very high-risk pregnancy, mainly from a preterm birth standpoint,” says the doctor. “The risks are cerebral palsy, learning disabilities, they can have brain bleeds.”

Luckily, all six of the Waldrop sextuplets were born healthy and thriving, and on Courtney’s Instagram page, you can see just how well these cuties are doing. She has posted pictures of a family movie night, with all six babies comfortably watching from their own individual bouncers with six car seats lined along the fireplace. Watching TV might be the easy part, but what about feeding time? Courtney posted a picture of the babies’ feeding session, with all six circled around in their bouncers, with Eric and Courtney feeding three babies each.

Adjusting to a new life with just one baby can be overwhelming, so it is inspirational to see this family take on six newborns with so much hope and optimism.

Sweet Home Sextuplets premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.