Unless you've been living under a rock — or a stone — you're probably at least somewhat knowledgable about what the new Avengers movie is all about. It centers around the fact that Thanos is coming to Earth to collect various infinity stones so that he can wipe out half the universe's population. But what are the infinity stones in Avengers: Infinity War? Well, there are six different ones and they're all extremely important and powerful.

Over the course of the past decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been leading up to this moment, so if you've watched all the movies then you've actually seen a number of these stones before, whether you realized it or not. Individually, all the stones hold a certain amount of power, but altogether in Thanos' handy infinity gauntlet they would make him untouchable. Hence why the Avengers want to stop him before he ever gets that far. However, even without all the stones in his possession Thanos is incredibly powerful and he'll be hard to stop.

Thankfully, the Avengers are stronger together and good always prevails over evil, right? One can only hope. But before you dive into the biggest MCU movie ever to grace the big screen, make sure to read on and discover everything you need to know about these mystical stones everyone seems so interested in.

The Space Stone/The Tesseract Giphy First introduced in Thor, the Tesseract has seen the most action in the MCU. It was the source of Loki's power in the first Avengers and it also supplied the power for a number of Hydra's weapons.

The Mind Stone Giphy The Mind Stone was actually seen in Avengers as well, though it was implanted in Loki's scepter. This was what allowed Loki to control people's minds. The stone is also responsible for giving Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver their powers. Now the stone is what keeps Vision alive, thus it stands to reason if Thanos gets his hands on this stone, Vision will die.

The Reality Stone/The Aether Giphy This stone is a mysterious one and was last spotted during the end credits scene of Thor: The Dark World in the hands of the Collector, who wanted all the infinity stones for himself. All that's known about this stone is it has serious destructive capabilities.

The Power Stone/The Orb Giphy Possibly the most powerful stone of all, the Orb can vaporize anyone who touches it, including wiping out entire planets as was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Time Stone/The Eye of Agamotto Giphy This one is pretty self-explanatory, but in case it's unclear, the Time Stone allows you to manipulate time. It's currently in Doctor Strange's possession.