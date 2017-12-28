What Are The Most Anticipated Toys Of 2018? Here's What's In Store For Next Year

Every year, there are some toys that stand above the rest, whether its due to popularity from a new movie or just plain old word of mouth. 2017 was undoubtedly the year of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Fingerlings, both selling out online and in stores within minutes. Now that 2017 is winding to an end, you may be wondering what’s in store for next year. So, what are the most anticipated toys of 2018?

A lot of toy makers and stores released toys right before the Christmas holiday, so these toys are actually pretty new. A lot of these new releases will probably gain in popularity well throughout the next year, especially toys like Fingerlings and SNES consoles that parents weren’t able to get a hold of this year.

Along with these newly released toys, there are some anticipated toys that are set to release throughout 2018. There are some blockbuster movies slated for release next year including Wreck-It-Ralph 2, Aquaman, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Avengers: Infinity War, so there will likely be tons of popular toys and figurines released with them. So with all this in mind, here are some of the most anticipated toys for 2018:

1 New Fingerlings Toys R' Us Fingerlings turned out to be the hottest toys of 2017, so their new characters will definitely be popular in 2018. WowWee has introduced three new Fingerling characters including two Toys "R" Us exclusive unicorns — Gemma (light pink) and Alika (light purple) — and a new Walmart exclusive purple sloth called Marge. They also have released eight new Fingerling monkeys that are two-toned: Eddie (teal and blue), Emma (light and dark pink), Sydney (light and dark purple), Candi (pink and blue), Charlie (blue and teal), Summer (pink and orange), Ava (blue and purple), and Melon (dark pink and green). Considering how many kids and parents were unable to land a Fingerling for the holidays, its likely they are looking to finally get one next year, after the holiday hysteria dies down.

2 Barbie Crayola Line Amazon Barbie and Crayola, two of the biggest toy makers in the world, have come together to release a new line of Barbie and Ken dolls that can inspire creativity with kids being able to design and color their own doll clothing. As of now the Barbie Color-in Fashion ($25, Amazon) doll is available, and more dolls are set to hit stores in 2018.

3 Funko POP! Lord Of The Rings Collection Funko You can find all your favorite characters in the form of a Funko POP! figurine, but until now there were no Lord of the Rings figures. Early 2018, Funko Pop will release a whole line of Lord of the Rings figures in regular size and minis, including popular characters like Frodo and his buddies Samwise, Merry, and Pippin, along with Aragorn, Gollum, Saruman. and Galadriel. Hot Topic is also set to release the exclusive Eowyn, Witch-King Of Angmar, and Lurtz figurines. For any Funko Pop collector, this new collection of men, elves, and hobbits is sure to be a hit when it hits stores in February and March of 2018.

5 Paw Patrol Sea Patrol Pup Pad Target One of the newest toys from SpinMaster is the Paw Patrol Sea Patrol Pup Pad ($17, Target). Sure to be a hit with younger kids, especially Paw Patrol fans, this cool wrist pad lets kids feel just like their favorite character Ryder. It comes with six interactive mission cards and sounds and phrases from the show. With its fairly recent release, it will likely be a hit well through 2018.

6 'The Incredibles 2' Toys Youtube Probably one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018 is the new The Incredibles 2 from Disney Pixar. The toy maker Jakks Pacific has already announced an exclusive deal with Disney to become the official toy maker for The Incredibles 2. With the first film, The Incredibles, grossing over $600 million, the second movie (set to release in June 2018) is sure to be a huge hit, along with its licensed toys and merchandise.