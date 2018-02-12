Whether you love him or hate him, James Maslow has become a hot topic on this debut season of Celebrity Big Brother. James was meant to be sent packing during the first eviction, but with the help of Shannon Elizabeth, the house was flipped and Chuck Liddell went home instead. Now people are curious to learn more about James. For instance, what band was Big Brother star James in and are they still together?

Back in 2009, Nickelodeon released a new TV series called Big Time Rush, which followed four hockey players from Minnesota as they moved to L.A. to try and become a boy band. While the plot line was fictional, the boy band part was not and the four actors who played the characters and shared their first names, became the real band known as Big Time Rush. Along with James, the band consisted of Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson.

The TV series went on for four seasons before it was cancelled in 2013. During that time the band released three full length albums, BTR, Elevate, and 24/Seven, along with a soundtrack for their TV movie, Big Time Movie. They also had features from artists like Jordin Sparks, Iyaz, and Cymphonique on their music.

Unfortunately, after the show ended, so did the band. Although there were rumors the band would continue to make music, that never happened and Big Time Rush haven't performed together since. Instead, they've each gone on to do their own things and pursue solo careers.

Following the end of Big Time Rush, James focused on his acting for a while, appearing on TV shows like See Dad Run and Sequestered, and released a web series called Be Right Back, on his YouTube channel. However, he continued to work with music. James was featured on MattyB's single "Never Too Young," and released a number of covers of songs like "Cheerleader" and "One Call Away" on iTunes in 2015. He also continues to do covers on his YouTube channel.

James on YouTube

Then, in March 2017, James released his first solo album, How I Like It. He was then named the 2017 iHeartRadio "Rising Star" winner in July. Although he hasn't announced his second album yet, he recently released a new single titled, "Falling," which has many fans believing his sophomore album is coming soon. If he is working on his second album, hopefully being in the Big Brother house won't derail those plans.

While James is now pursuing his music, he also isn't leaving acting behind completely. He has a few projects lined up for this year, including the films Black Skies, Bachelor Lions, which costars Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso, and The Boarder. For now though, you can watch James as he continues to compete on Celebrity Big Brother.

Now that he's managed to stay in the house for a bit longer, James is actually beginning to figure out how to play the game. Though he's been a little cocky, when Shannon asked him to step back and let Ross win the next Head-of-Household, James complied. Unlike some others, James knows how to play a long game, and while winning HOH is always nice, James just got off the block and being HOH would've just drawn even more attention to him.

Could James actually make it all the way to the end and win this season of Celebrity Big Brother? You'll just have to keep tuning in to see how all of this ends up shaking out.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.