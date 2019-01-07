There's no debate about Lady Gaga's performance in A Star Is Born. She is absolutely incredible in the role and deserves a Golden Globe for her performance. But there is a debate surrounding the color of her dress she wore to the Golden Globes on Sunday night. In fact, so many people are wondering: What color is Lady Gaga's Golden Globes dress? People are torn between purple or blue, and it's causing some serious debate.

Gaga is nominated for two awards at the 2018 Golden Globes. She is nominated in the categories for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama and for Best Original Song — Motion Picture and could very well take home two statuettes. Because this is a huge night for her, it's understandable why Gaga would want to show up in a gorgeous gown, and she looked stunning in her Valentino Haute Couture dress and dazzling Tiffany jewels. Of course, in true Gaga fashion, she accessorized her outfit by matching her hair color, too.

But people on Twitter are a little distracted by the color of her dress. Sure, everyone can agree that she looks stunning, but it seems that they would much rather talk about the color of her dress.

Really, people are having a hard time agreeing on one color over another. Some people are totally team blue.

It's Definitely Blue

And the dress very well could be blue. Judging by the color of Lady Gaga's hair, which comes off as more blue, it could be a reflection of her dress.

But On The Other Hand...Maybe It's Lilac?

Some people on Twitter are calling the dress lavender, which is a pretty fair assessment.

Or It Could Be Both?

If you're not a fan of picking a side, calling it "blue lavender" is a perfect way to describe the gown. Representatives at Valentino did not immediately return Romper's request for comment about the color of the dress and were therefore unable to settle this debate.

Whatever the case may be about Gaga's dress, one thing is clear — she looks like she's dressed to win some awards, which she just might do at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The Globes are meant to honor the biggest movies and TV shows of the year, and A Star Is Born was one of the biggest movies of 2018. Gaga put her whole heart and soul into her performance as Ally, the undiscovered singer suddenly thrust into the spotlight by Bradley Cooper's character, Jackson Maine. People fell in love with the story and the character, including Gaga. She told Variety in November that she would never forget Ally. "I feel Ally inside of me. I wonder how long she'll stay. Or if she'll be there forever," she told Variety.

If there's one thing to know about Lady Gaga, it's that she's memorable. Whether it's her performance in A Star Is Born, or her debatable dress on the red carpet, she'll forever be a part of pop culture's history, even if Twitter can't decide what color her Golden Globes gown actually was.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.