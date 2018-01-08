What Company Does Becca Work For? 'The Bachelor' Contestant Has An Interesting Career

Thanks to the internet, it's pretty easy for viewers to find out, well, anything they want about current Bachelor contestants. This is true even for those who didn't have a lot of screen time yet, like Becca Kurfin. But there's a lot I want to know about her. For example, what company does Becca on The Bachelor work for? As a fairly new member of Bachelor Nation, I can't imagine what watching the show during its first few years was like. Not only was there not this online community, but social media didn't even exist the way it does now when the show first began (The Bachelor, if one can believe it, premiered in 2002). Now, though, it's Season 22 — and this is 2018, so viewers definitely use social media to their advantage when digging up information on the contestants.

So who is Becca Kurfin? In her ABC biography, she said she is a 27-year-old publicist from Minnesota. I immediately relate to some of her answers to the personality questions, like, the most embarrassing thing she listens to is the Sister Act 2 soundtrack, which she doesn't think is embarrassing but her friends do (it's totally not, get new friends Becca). Her biggest dating fear is "that we will run out of things to talk about and not mesh well together or having food stuck in my teeth." Honestly, same, and Bachelor Arie probably shares those fears as well.

I'm pretty interested in Becca's career; as a member of Bachelor Nation, I'm pretty used to contestants having (unfortunately) fake career titles under their name cards. Some have a fair reason, like they are actually full-time students or not employed when they're on the show. Others, however, have had "twin" or "aspiring dolphin trainer" as their career. This season, however, it seems that more than ever the contestants took that category seriously when filling it out for the show. I saw a lot of executive assistants, business owners, and social media managers in the mix. And since Becca is a publicist, I was interested to know what company she works for.

According to Reality TV World, Becca works for Skyaa, a technology PR firm whose headquarters are in Minneapolis. On Becca's LinkedIn, she's currently a senior account executive at Skyaa. Prior to that, she worked there as an account executive. Becca graduated from Minnesota St. University, Mankato in 2012 with a B.S. in Mass Communications. Interestingly, Becca is Jimmy Kimmel's pick for the eventual Bachelor winner. "Despite a weird start, making you get down on one knee, you liked her. She seemed to be the most kind of normal," Kimmel said. "No major red flags." Another reason to believe Becca may go far? She was the first to receive a rose at the first rose ceremony (well, save Chelsea's First Impression Rose).

Entertainment Tonight revealed that Becca receives the coveted first one-on-one date (or, as people call it in the real world, a date). He apparently will treat her like Cinderella, so it'll be one to watch and probably be a little envious of. "When I met Becca that first night, I could tell she was very humble," Arie told ET. "I knew that first date was going to be a date to spoil one of the ladies and I thought what not a better opportunity than to spoil her, because she's so deserving of it." Unfortunately, she's had some tragedy in her life; Becca's father died eight years ago after battling brain cancer. I'm sure during the date Arie will learn more about her life pre-Bachelor, and probably about her family and her career. I'm excited to see if they have chemistry and if Jimmy Kimmel's predictions end up being accurate.

