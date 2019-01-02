Season 5 of The Blacklist came to a dramatic end — and set things up for an even more thrilling season ahead. Liz learned the identity of the bones in the duffel bag before Red got rid of them and she’s now armed with the knowledge that Red has been lying about his true identity. Since Season 6 returns on Jan. 3, which is a Thursday, fans are going to be wondering what day The Blacklist normally airs. Keeping track of when all your favorite shows return or premiere in the winter from their various hiatuses or breaks can be tricky. Short of having reminders set in your phone to keep track of them all (which I may or may not have to do), it can be difficult to stay up to date with the newest episodes every week.

The Blacklist has made that even harder this season since the Season 6 premiere airs on NBC on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. The same episode airs the following night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Episode 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Maybe in this case, it's a good idea to jot that down since it’s already confusing enough. Luckily, things get simpler from there. The Blacklist will then regularly air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET and won’t change again for the foreseeable future after the Friday premiere night. The reason for the special Thursday time and the two-hour block on Jan. 4 could just be to get fans more excited for the season ahead. And by all accounts, it sounds like things are going to be bananas from the start.

"For the first time in the series, [Liz] knows something that [Red] doesn't know," series creator Jon Bokenkamp told TV Guide. "She knows that Reddington is an impostor, and he isn't aware of that. And so we now get to have this new dynamic where Liz is working the case presenting to Reddington as if she is his daughter, and in fact she knows far more than she's letting on. She's using that sort of cover as a way to figure out who he really is."

Until now, fans have watched a Liz who worked her way up to become a more seasoned FBI agent, but who’s always been a little bit in the dark. Suddenly, she’s in control and it’s going to be a side of her that’s totally new to The Blacklist viewers. "For fans who like the sort of proactive nature that she took at the end of last season, you're going to see more of that," Bokenkamp revealed. "And I think it makes for a stronger, smarter, more interesting Elizabeth Keen and for a really unique dynamic between her and Reddington."

The new dynamic between Red and Liz might be more confusing and messy than fans expect, however. Liz has spent the past several seasons doing what she’s thought to be right and lawful, but now that she’s done some lying and trickery herself, it’s going to be harder for her to continue to continue on the straight and narrow.

"The line between what's right and what's wrong has become blurred," Megan Boone, who plays Liz, told TV Insider. "She now believes what's morally correct can sometimes be sacrificed for the greater good. Her means to execute justice have definitely gotten darker and somewhat more desperate."

That could mean Liz is going to be leaning toward the more criminal side of things if it means keeping Red in the dark about what she knows and what she intends to do with the information. I’m not sure if I see her going rogue all the way, but she’s already going to be keeping that pertinent piece of information from the rest of the FBI and that’s a big step in a different direction for the usually straight-laced agent. It all starts on Thursday, Jan. 3, but the normal day and time for The Blacklist this season will be Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

