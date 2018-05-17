"Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" At least, that's what Chrissy Teigen said late Wednesday into Thursday, with a series of bottle and smiley face emojis. The model was pregnant with her second child, a boy this time, with husband John Legend, but now the Teigen/Legend/Stephens family has grown just a little bigger. Naturally, fans of her's wanted all of the info about her new baby, but the initial tweet about what Teigen named her son was missing a lot of info. So, we must be a little more patient and wait, but it will definitely be worth it.

On Thursday morning, after the initial excitement of Teigen's tweet announcing the arrival of her baby died down a bit — if you're me, it might have looked something like "HE'S HERE!!!!!!!" — fans were met with an obvious hole in their knowledge about Chrissy Teigen's new son. We don't know the name of him yet!

For months, Teigen has joked about potential names for her son, some a little more abstract than others. "I've been toying with Dick Legend a lot..." Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres on her show in February, according to She Knows. DeGeneres had some ideas herself: Lunar and Urban.

Sadly, there will probably be no Richard Dick Legend attending chic A-lister parties in the near future, for probably a multitude of reasons. First, and the probably most surprising for some fans is that the baby's name isn't even Legend. It's Stephens, which is Legend's real name and thus the last name of their children. I know, it's a tricky business, show business, but at least we can prepare ourselves for fewer Urban Legend jokes, this way.

When it comes to picking names, Teigen and Legend seem to take their surroundings into consideration — at least they did with Luna. While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen revealed how she came up with Luna, while noting boy names are a lot harder to come up with.

According to Teigen herself, she came up with the name Luna because of an astrological happening that occurred while she was pregnant with her first child. "There was a blood moon happening," Teigen told DeGeneres, "and it was a really beautiful night. There was a really big, vivid red moon. It was just gorgeous."

Plus, Teigen used her passion for space as inspiration, as well, when it came to naming Luna. "I have this love for space," she said. "I think about space camp all the time, and my time there as a youngster."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

For those wondering when Teigen announced Luna's name, it was at the time of announcing the birth of her daughter. In a sweet Instagram post from — gasp — 25 months ago (how is Luna already two!), Teigen posted Luna's weight and the caption, "She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy."

Of course, if Teigen needs help with name ideas for her son, I'm sure the internet would be very happy to help. But, she may not like the ideas. After tweeting the initial announcement, fans flooded Teigen's mentions about naming her son "Yanny" or "Laurel" based on the currently trending audio recording where half the world hears Yanny and the other half hears Laurel. Only problem is, I don't think Teigen is probably even seeing those suggestions.

Whatever she and John Legend name their son, it will surely be from a place of love. Congratulations to the family and their new member! Fans can't wait to learn more about you, as long as you don't hear "Laurel."