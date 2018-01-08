What Did Frances McDormand Say At The Golden Globes? Turns Out Those Censors Were Overreacting

No awards show is complete without a little bit of controversy, even if it's a completely unnecessary one. And that's what fans got during the acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture. So what did Frances McDormand say at the Golden Globes that had the censors furiously muting her words? From what viewers can gather, there was absolutely no reason to silence the actor; it looks like whomever was in charge of the button was just a little too nervous about the possibility of an obscenity slipping out over the airwaves.
The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star's speech began in a completely innocuous manner:
Then, things got weird.
What slipped through was actually "Fo— —chlight." That, coupled with some amateur lipreading and a quick visit to IMDb for confirmation, seems to indicated that "Fox Searchlight" was the redacted phrase. I hope my mom doesn't read this and wash my mouth out with soap!
And the censors weren't done with McDormand. She continued,