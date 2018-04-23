The royal baby is officially here! On Monday, April 23, Kate Middleton went into labor, giving birth to a son with her husband, Prince William, by her side. This news quite literally calls for a royal celebration. Of course, people have been dying to know the details, like what Middleton and Prince William named their son now that the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth.

The world became aware of the little boy's presence in the early hours of Monday morning on April 23, when Kensington Palace tweeted that Middleton had given birth. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," the statement read, adding that the baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement continued.

The palace has yet to share the little boy's name, but as with the birth, the official announcement regarding the baby's moniker will likely come soon, also via Twitter and Instagram. Now, even though Prince William and Middleton did not reveal the sex of their baby until his birth, U.K. bookmakers had their sights on a little prince all along, as People reported. And they were right!

If their predictions were correct with the little royal's sex, it's possible that they could be spot on with their name predictions as well. If so, as People reported, bookies are betting that Middleton and Prince William's son will either be named Albert and Arthur, which are both tied as the most popular names for boys.

The name Arthur is a historic figure as he was once king and a legendary British leader, and he was also a medieval, mythological figure, according to Biography. So this name really does cover all the bases. With Albert, there's a bit more family significance. The queen's father, George IV, ruled as king of the United Kingdom from 1937 to 1952, according to Biography, but his real first name was Albert. So if Prince William and Middleton go with Albert, their little boy's name will have not one, but two links to his family — his great-great-grandfather as well as his older brother, 4-year-old Prince George.

Of course, they may go for something totally out of the blue. But with the royal family, it's probably more likely that they'll go with a traditional name with some historical significance. For instance, Prince George, according to People, was named after Prince William's grandmother (aka the Queen of England)'s own father, King George VI. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was named after Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton — whose middle name is Charlotte — and Prince William's father, Prince Charles, according to Entertainment Tonight. Princess Charlotte's middle names, Elizabeth and Diana, pay tribute to the Queen herself and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, according to Entertainment Tonight. Because of this tribute to the beloved princess, according to E! News, people were pretty excited when Princess Charlotte's name was released.

Whatever the name ends up being, it's clear that royal watchers are stoked for his arrival and can't wait for the announcement.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Kensington Palace tweeted that the "world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child," along with a photo of photographers and reporters outside of the hospital where Middleton gave birth today.

Middleton and Prince William will announce their son's name soon, just as they did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Historically, a wooden bulletin has been placed outside of Buckingham Palace with the baby's name followed by a tweet announcing his arrival. It's likely that they'll follow the same protocol for royal baby number three.

In the meantime, you can keep placing your bets on your favorite baby name. But if the bookies are right again, you might want to put your money toward one of those A names.

