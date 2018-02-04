People have been waiting months to say that Kylie Jenner is pregnant — and now they can not only say that Jenner was pregnant but her baby is finally here. After rumors circulated on Twitter that Jenner was finally in labor, on Sunday Jenner officially confirmed her baby's arrival. But now for the most important question — What did Kylie Jenner name her baby? The baby's rumored name is surprisingly unique and fun for the new momma.

Although Jenner's daughter's name has not been revealed fans have plenty of idea. But the biggest one out there is Butterfly. Yes, people believe that Jenner gave birth to a daughter named Butterfly. After spending so much time speculating the name, sex, and arrival of Jenner's baby, people believe that Jenner named her daughter Butterfly. Which is such an adorable and fitting name for the baby from the first time 20-year-old mother. Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, according to TMZ, and the new parents could not be any more excited, according to sources.

The birth of Jenner's baby should definitely come as a shock for a lot of fans who have been out of the loop for the past four months. Especially since Jenner went through lengths to keep herself hidden away from cameras, avoided posting photos of herself on her social media accounts, and her family members refused to say anything about the pregnancy.

But now Jenner's famous family members (and herself included) will have nothing to hide from with her secret out in the open.

The speculation that the baby's name was Butterfly after Kylie shared a video to her YouTube channel that documented everything that fans didn't get to see. While the video showed and documented Jenner's pregnancy throughout the months, it also heavily featured butterflies. They can be seen on Kylie's necklace as she announces the news to her family and on the wall in the baby's nursery. If the baby was named butterfly, this would all make sense. Butterflies have a significant meaning for Scott, too. Scott has a song called "Butterfly Effect," which some fans speculated was about Jenner, according to Elite Daily. And in June, according to E! News, the couple got matching butterfly tattoos. Given that Kylie gave birth almost nine months after that, a butterfly could very well symbolize their daughter.

But some fans, on Twitter, had other ideas for the baby's name, taking to the platform to share their ideas.

It's amazing that Kylie and her family have finally announced the baby's arrival because for a while, it seemed as if the Kardashians and Kylie would never say anything. Kylie wouldn't confirm her pregnancy or talk about it at all, according to Us Weekly for a pretty understandable reason — she wanted to keep something to herself for the first time. "Her not being out is strictly personal preference," a source told Us Weekly. "She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private." This remained true for a majority of Kylie's pregnancy until she finally announced the baby's arrival.

But it could be possible that Kylie's baby might not even have a name at this point. When Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian, welcomed her third baby into the world via surrogate last month, it took Kardashian a few days to think of a name. Three days after their surrogate gave birth, Kardashian and husband Kanye West, announced that the baby's name was Chicago — and it could be possible that Jenner will take a note from her sister and announce her baby's name a little bit later.

When fans are able to know the baby's name, it will be a little bit of a miracle. And the wait will be worth it. But at least, for now, fans have the fact that Jenner-Scott has arrived in this world to keep them occupied, in the mean time. And that at least accounts for something.