If viewers didn't know who Merritt Wever was before the Emmy Awards on Monday evening, then they will undoubtedly recognize her name now. The actress ended up winning the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for her role as Mary Agnes in Netflix's Godless. And let's just say the immediate reaction to her name being announced was priceless. But what did Merritt Wever say in her seat at the 2018 Emmy Awards?

Although it happened so quickly, it was easy to miss, those with a keen eye for profanity definitely picked up on Wever's shocked reaction — which included an F-bomb on national TV. From my living room couch, it appeared as if Wever exclaimed, "Oh f*ck!" before catching herself and then proceeding to say, "Oh, sh*t!" LOL. And it seems like Twitter saw exactly the same thing go down. One Twitter user wrote, "I have no idea who Merritt Weber is but her saying 'oh f*ck' at her Emmy win, realizing it and covering her mouth then saying 'oh sh*t' makes me think we would be very good friends."

If you missed the hilarious moment, here's a GIF — courtesy of Entertainment Tonight — to prove that I'm not putting words in Wever's mouth. The ET Twitter account fittingly tweeted, "Merritt Wever's reaction to her #Emmys win was SO genuine."

For the record, her initial reaction wasn't the only amazing part of Wever winning the Emmy. Because her acceptance speech was pretty spot-on, too. “I hope you don’t mistake my fear for a lack of gratitude,” she said nervously upon making it to the microphone — Emmy trophy in hand — and fumbling with notes written on a piece of paper, according to People. “I came prepared and it’s bombing already. I wanted to be a grown-up about this.” It seems plenty of Twitter users could relate to these sentiments. One person tweeted, "'I wanted to be prepared and i'm bombing already' = my life."

Another Twitter user wrote, "I haven't seen Godless but I *have* seen Merritt Wever & I like her a lot. 'I really hope you don't mistake my fear for lack of gratitude.'" (Same here.)

As USA Today reported, tonight marks Wever's second Emmy Award — and her first acceptance speech actually went viral back in 2013. Although there was no pre-stage profanity when she was announced the best supporting comedy actress for her role in Nurse Jackie, her 11-word speech was pretty epic. "Thanks so much. Thank you so much. I gotta go. Bye," Wever said to the audience before walking offstage.

