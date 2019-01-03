It's an exciting day in the 90 Day Fiancé universe because Paola and Russ Mayfield welcomed their first child into the world on Tuesday, Jan. 1, as Us Weekly reported. Amid all of the well-wishes and excitement, some people undoubtedly want to know what Paola and Russ named their baby.

Paola and Russ' 2019 is off to a great start. Case in point: An hour and a half into the new year, Paola gave birth to the couple's first son. “What an amazing way to start a new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me, ‘Happy New Year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby, it wasn’t easy but it was totally worth it,” Paola said in a statement to Us Weekly. “My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now!"

As for what the mom named her little one? Meet baby Axel, everyone.

"I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel," Paola said in the statement.

The happy mom also shared a sweet photo of herself with Axel and Russ to Instagram. Aww.

As one might expect, Russ is as equally thrilled to be a new parent.

“I was at Pao’s side the entire time and am so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world. Momma and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together," he said, according to Us Weekly. "Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and am happy to say I’m one proud father.”

What an amazing way to kick off 2019, right? It's pretty cool that Axel arrived moments after the clock struck midnight.

Following Russ and Paola's happy news, well-wishes from fans poured in.

"Congrats to you Pao and Russ! What a blessing to start the new year off!" one fan commented on the Instagram post. "Enjoy your new addition! Lots of love to you all!"

Someone else chimed in: "A glowing mom and dad! Lovely baby and name @paola_mayfield."

"Awww yayyyyy he was born on the same day I was!!!" one fan commented. "New Year Baby he is gonna be the best at all he dreams! #Capricorn. Welcome to the world Baby Axel. #Godbless."

Paola and Russ first announced their pregnancy in June 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time.

Then in August, the duo learned that they were expecting a boy.

"We are having a BOY!!!! I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible," Paola wrote on Instagram. "Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!"

Now that Axel is finally here, Paola and Russ get to start their new chapter together as parents. Congrats, you two.

