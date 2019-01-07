Actress Patricia Arquette took home the Golden Globe award for her work in Escape at Dannemora Sunday night, according to Variety, but during her speech, Arquette either forgot that she happened to be speaking on live television, or, well, she simply didn't care. Wondering what Patricia Arquette said during her Golden Globes speech? It was at times hard to actually tell, since parts of her speech ended up getting bleeped out.

Arquette beat out nominees Regina King, Laura Dern, Connie Britton, and Amy Adams for her work in the limited Showtime series, in which she played a woman who helped two inmates break out of prison, according to Entertainment Weekly. And it's pretty clear she really loved the role: in her speech, she lavished praise on her co-star Ben Stiller, telling the crowd, "I love Ben Stiller. And to be an actor to work with Ben Stiller, you’re gonna love working with Ben Stiller." Arquette then shared her gratitude for the rest of the cast and crew, though that's also where things started to get a bit dicey.

In reference to her fairly drastic on-screen transformation, Arquette thanked the team who helped her get camera-ready, including prepping her fake teeth, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But, never one to hold back, the actress joked, "How many f*cked up teeth do you need?"

More to come...