Sandra Oh didn't just dominate the 76th Annual Golden Globes as a terrific host, she made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. The Killing Eve star took a moment to thank her parents for their support in Korean, so fans are wondering, what did Sandra Oh say to her parents at the Golden Globes?

When presenters Kristen Bell and Megan Mullally read Oh's name as the winner, the actress' reaction was emotional and heartfelt. She accepted the award and thanked her team and her cast, and ended her speech by thanking the two most important people in her life. "There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me," she said. "I’d like to thank my mother and my father." Oh then turned to face her parents and thanked them, and said, "Mom, Dad, I love you" in Korean. Oh's parents gave her a standing ovation, and looked like they were beaming with pride.

Earlier in the evening, at the start of the show, Oh took a moment to point out the importance of seeing more and more diversity on the show. “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” she said. “I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different, it probably will be, but right now, this is real. Trust me, it is real, because I see you and I see you. All of these faces of change, and now, so will everyone else.”

Oh previously won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film in 2006 for her portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on NBC's hit medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, and picked up two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and five Emmy nominations for the role as well. For her current role on the BBC America drama Killing Eve — where Oh plays obsessive MI5 officer Eve Polastri — the actress earned nominations for an Emmy, a Critic's Choice Award, A Television Critics Award, and a SAG Award.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Oh revealed that she had been waiting for a role like Eve Polastri for 30 years, and was surprised when she got the casting call. She added the the only people more excited about the role than her were her Korean immigrant parents. “Koreans are ambitious, man,” she said. “It means a lot to my parents that I do the work that I do and it has the visibility.”

On her Instagram page, Oh posted a photo of her parents standing in front of a Killing Eve billboard. "Proud #immigrantparents," she captioned the picture. "Just took me 30 yrs."

As an Asian American myself, it's exciting to see so much representation at the Golden Globes this year, and I honestly can't wait to see more.

