Tensions were flying high at Thursday night's Democratic Debate, both on and off stage. While former Vice President Joe Biden started to answer a question about his personal political setbacks, protesters in the audience began an inaudible chant. Biden and the rest of the candidates looked just as confused as viewers were at home. But, exactly what did the hecklers say at the Democratic Debate?

The protesters were chanting “We are DACA recipients, our lives are at risk, please save us,” reported Yahoo News. What they protests are referring to is the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on the Trump Administration's termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

As outlined by The Center for American Progress, on Nov. 12, 2019, the United States Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in order to rule on the future of DACA. In September 2017, the Trump administration rescinded DACA, but multiple lawsuits challenged the move.

