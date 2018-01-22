What Do Arie's Tattoos Mean? 'The Bachelor' Star Is A Huge Fan Of 'Les Miserables'

I have to admit, it's taking me longer to warm up to Arie than other Bachelors, but I'm getting there. As the season goes on viewers learn more about him — like that he has some very interesting tattoos. But what do The Bachelor Arie's tattoos mean? At first he didn't seem the most natural on camera, but as episodes go on I sense him becoming more comfortable. On Monday night's episode he sheds a little skin (for the hot tub — he isn't pulling a Nick Viall, whom I remember being shirtless a lot more) and Bachelor Nation may get a closer glimpse at some of his ink.

In an interview with E!, Arie said he added one tattoo since his time on The Bachelorette (now making the count three): a Les Misérables tattoo, no less. It's the iconic "24601," Jean Valjean's prison number, on his wrist. "I just connected with that character," Arie told E!, "and I saw the play in London and so I got a tattoo." Well, I'm not a huge fan of musicals, but I do know Jean Valjean is a factory owner who goes to prison over a loaf of bread and has to carry that fact with him for the rest of his life... yet Arie connects with him? Is there something I'm missing about Arie's life? Factory owner = race car driver? I digress.

So what are Arie's other tattoos? I had to do some googling, but I did find some information. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which revisited Arie's time on The Bachelorette, Arie got a tattoo of an ex-girlfriend's name. A year before appearing on the show, Arie dated a single mother with two kids. They even lived together, but evidently it didn't work out if he went on The Bachelorette and then The Bachelor six years later. He had the tattoo removed as well, so I'm not sure if that counts as one of the three.

I couldn't find out any more information about the illusive tattoos, but I believe these two — "24601" and his ex's name — reveal more about Arie's personality. I don't know how long Arie waited to get Jean Valjean's prison number after seeing the play, but perhaps it was a quick decision. This could also be the case with his ex's name; since they lived together it was serious, but was the tattoo a hasty decision? Arie doesn't strike me as an impulsive guy but then again, he's just coming into his own on The Bachelor. It's taken him a few weeks to show more personality, which these tats could be evidence of.

From his E! interview, it seems that while some things about Arie stayed the same since his time on The Bachelorette, others have changed — and for the better. Arie still considers himself a romantic as he did six years ago, but his motto has changed... and it's pretty telling. In 2018, Arie's motto is "be open in honest." What was it in 2012? "Drive fast and take chances." That is a lot different, and sounds like a guy who gets a tattoo willy nilly. Arie laughed when he heard that motto and said, "That sounds like me back then, for sure."

I wonder if Arie would redo any of his tattoos; he certainly regrets the ex's name, as he had it removed. I also wonder if he's open to getting any more. One thing's for sure: I'm never going to not think "24601" is funny, and learning about it actually makes me like Arie more. That's not because I'm a huge fan of Les Mis, but it shows a musical and art-loving side to him that Bachelor Nation hasn't really witnessed just yet.

