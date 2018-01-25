What Do Dads Want For Valentine's Day? These 13 Diverse Gifts, To Start

When it comes to gift-giving, some dudes are notoriously difficult to shower with gifts. If this sounds familiar, then you're probably stuck with the same question every year: What do dads want for Valentine's Day? Do they even care? Probably. These potential presents will give you plenty out-of-the-box ideas for the dudes in your life.

If your dad falls into that impossible-to-buy-for category, then some less traditional gifts may work perfectly for Valentine's Day. Whether these presents tend toward the geeky, the funny, or the plain weird, they're all pretty great. I mean, no one is going to forget the year you gave dad a bug-eyed Chia Pet for Valentine's Day. But also, don't give up on all traditional gifts for the choosy dude. Some fine chocolates, or even a fun tie, will be welcomed by many a dad and make fine Valentine's Day gifts for men. It all depends on how your own father's personal tastes.

And if it feels like the Valentine's Day celebrations get a little larger each year, you're spot on. The average annual spending for Valentine's Day is around $13,290,000,000, as reported by Statistic Brain. This spending is likely most generated by couples, but plenty of presents are given to other family members, kids, friends, and coworkers alike. So if you want to give your dad a little token of affection on this holiday, then you're also in good company.

1 For The Vodka Aficionado Sugarfina Tito's American mule bears ($9, Sugarfina) It's a totally new twist on the traditional Valentine's candy. These vodka-infused gummy bears are both unique and delicious. Hey, there are plenty of men who have as much a sweet tooth as you do — in fact, you probably got it from him.

2 For The Music Fan Amazon Leather keychain & headphone wrap ($14, Amazon) For the dad on the go, this rustic headphone wrap is a must. He can listen to music, audiobooks, and podcasts at a moment's notice without the annoyance of tangled headphones. Actually, get one for yourself, too.

3 For The Man Who Wears His Heart On His Sock Happy Socks Diagonal heart sock ($7, Happy Socks) Fresh socks are the perfect gift for any occasion, no matter what anyone says. This fun heart print pair will add a little pop to any outfit, which your dad could possibly use.

4 For The Minimalist Man Amazon Ultra-thin quartz wristwatch ($25, Amazon) I'm not going to lie: this watch is gorgeous. It's a classic style updated for the modern man, and the monochromatic look is amazing.

5 For The Chocolate Fan Vosges Chocolates Exotic truffle collection ($30, Vosges Chocolate) Hey, sometimes the traditional gifts make the best gifts, and if your dad is already a fan of chocolate, then step up your gift game with this collection. With exotic ingredients such as Hungarian paprika, wasabi, and absinthe, these chocolates are extraordinary, and he'll probably share, too.

6 For The Quirky Dad Urban Outfitters Lil Blob friend Chia Pet ($24, Urban Outfitters) Is your dad more jokey than sentimental? Perfect. This weird little planter will be right up his alley. Just look at its bug eyes and try not to crack a smile.

7 For The Hip Dad Wine-Searcher Portlandia Winery Pinot Gris 2015 ($17, Wine.com) Why not give your dad a fun wine for the holiday? I mean, the label even has a bird on it. It's perfect.

8 For The Tie Fanatic Ties.com Candy hearts tie ($25, Ties.com) Plenty of men appreciate a good novelty tie. If this sounds like your dear old dad, then consider this holiday-themed tie. And if his style is a bit more serious, you can always opt for a more sophisticated pattern.

9 For The Retro Gamer Amazon Red heart 8 bit gaming enamel pin ($8, Amazon) How cute is this pin? Your dad can put it on a lapel, laptop bag, or just about anything else. Best thing is he'll always think of you when it catches his eye.

10 For The Constant Snacker Uncommon Goods Beer & bourbon nuts ($30, Uncommon Goods) If your dad is kind of a grazer, give him a new treat to try. These cashews, peanuts, and almonds are infused with bourbon and stout flavors, making them super unique.

11 For The Practical Man Uncommon Goods 5-in-1 tool pen ($25, Uncommon Goods) Does your dad eschew things that don't have a practical purpose? This tool is here for you. It has a screwdriver, level, stylus, and ruler built in. Plus, it's a pen.

12 For The Brilliant Dad Amazon Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, By neil deGrasse Tyson ($11, Amazon) This slim volume packs some mind-blowing facts about the universe. Plus, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (who is a totall badass BTW) explains everything in a fun, down-to-earth way.