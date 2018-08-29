With everyone's favorite TLC quintuplets — plus their parents and adorable big sister — back for another season, fans will get to follow along for a fourth year as the Busby quints grow up, start school, and explore the world. But what do Adam and Danielle Busby drive on OutDaughtered to get this wild bunch around town? An upcoming episode about the kids participating in a fashion show provides some clues as to the family's wheels, and how they manage to get around town, and it's about as glamorous a vehicle as you might think for a brood of their size.

On first glance, the couple's rig, as will be shown on Season 4 of the show, airing now, looks not much different than a super-big white minivan of sorts. But inspecting enough episodes of the show, you'll realize that with six kids — quintuplets Hazel, Ava, Olivia, Riley, and Parker, all 3, and older daughter Blayke, 7 — mom and dad Adam and Danielle have to also fit in the car, not to mention Grandma Mimi, who often helps out with just about everything.

All told, that's at least nine people who need a seatbelt. No way a minivan or SUV is going to cover it. No, what the Busbys have is a mini-bus... a pretty cute one, and it looks surprisingly clean. But, at the end of the day, it's still a pretty unglamorous, rectangular bus.

Adding more intrigue into the matter of the adorably chaotic crew, Danielle seems to be the only one on camera doing the driving in most episodes? Why? Well, she offered on Twitter last year that Adam's technique on the road doesn't work for her, and she stands a better chance of not getting car sick if she just takes the wheel herself. "Adam drives like a maniac and I get car sick so easily especially after having the Quints. I rather drive [than] puke in car," she wrote on Twitter.

While the show — the story of how the Houston-based Busbys weathered being the the first all-female quintuplets born in the United States, according to People — has always been entertaining, this season looks to be juicy. The quints are finally in preschool, big sis Blayke is in second grade, and Grandma Mimi is dealing with the emotional fallout of having lost her house in last year's Hurricane Harvey, as Danielle told Country Living. It was an especially hard experience for Danielle's mom, given that Mimi relocated from her native Louisiana after the quints, having given up everything she knew to help out, as In Touch Weekly revealed.

But with a schedule like the Busbys, any extra help is certainly appreciated. As Danielle told StyleBlueprint of her days, "You do bottles, milk, breakfast, get them dressed, play, they nap and that’s when I shower or do some laundry, constantly the dishwasher, constantly cooking or making food, constantly cleaning up, and they usually go to bed about 7 p.m., and then you start the dishwasher for the night and start over again in the morning."

Though things are undoubtedly hectic for the Busbys, it seems this family also tries to enjoy the ride as well, keeping their sense of humor.

As Adam told Parade magazine last year: “Usually the mom takes on most responsibilities having to do stuff like fixing hair, picking out outfits and matching hair bows... When you have six of them, you find yourself right in the middle of that. I’m better with a round brush than Danielle!”

This season will also include storylines about Danielle struggling to stay calm and Adam having to watch all the kids while Danielle goes away on a business trip, according to TLC's description.

Stay tuned for all of it when OutDaughtered airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. And, who knows, maybe you'll catch a glimpse of the family's wheels...