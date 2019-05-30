Another little meatball has finally arrived. After months of anticipation, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle announced that they welcomed their third child, a son, named Angelo James LaValle, on Thursday, May 30. With all the buzz, some fans may be wondering: what Angelo means and why they chose this name for their sweet baby boy. The classic Italian baby name is deeply rooted in tradition, culture, and possibly even religion.

After confirming the news of her son's arrival to People, Polizzi shared that while she and LaValle are "thrilled," they are also officially outnumbered. "So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby," she told People. "Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!" Lorenzo, her son, and Giovanna, her daughter, also received traditional Italian names.

But what about Angelo? According to BabyNameWizard, it's derived from the Greek word for "angelos," or messenger. In the New Testament, it took on the meaning of “divine messenger, messenger of God.” It pairs nicely with her other children's names, as Lorenzo means "symbol of wisdom and accomplishment," and Giovanna means "the Lord is gracious," and is an Italian feminine version of the name John, of which her father has another variation of, Jionni.

Last Thanksgiving, Polizzi announced that she and LaValle were expecting their third child with a beautiful black-and-white photo of their son and daughter holding a sonogram photo, according to E! News. "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," Polizzi wrote on the post.

A few months prior, Polizzi opened up about trying to have her third baby. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that they were trying, and as the timeline would suggest, they were soon after successful. “I’m trying now,” Polizzi said at the time. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so."

Shortly afterwards, Polizzi and LaValle shared the name of their son incidentally with Instagram, as Polizzi posted a photo of a gift that fellow Jersey Shore cast mate Deena Cortese got her in honor of becoming a mom again, as People reported. It was a teddy bear, with the name "Angelo" stitched into it. Of course, it didn't take long for fans to read between the lines: the couple had already decided on the baby's name.

It's clear that Polizzi's life now is a far stretch from the one we became acquainted with when she was first on reality TV over a decade ago. Today, it's evident that Polizzi is absolutely loving motherhood, and savoring every moment she can.

More than anything else, though, Polizzi has a confidence about parenting, sharing with Good Morning America that as soon as her son was born, the nerves dissipated. “I was super nervous because it was my first child,” she said of her first pregnancy, according to Good Morning America. “I think it was the immaturity of me that was nervous… and then, once I had Lorenzo, I knew what to do," she said. “I would tell myself to not be so nervous and stop stressing out because 'you’re going to be fine.'"

Fine she was. Two more children later, it seems she and LaValle are loving life as a family of five, and it couldn't be better to see her happily ever after play out so well.