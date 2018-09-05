As the sun sets on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York, one cast member has already announced that she's leaving the show. Following a contentious season spent feuding with erstwhile bestie Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill released a statement saying that she wouldn't be returning. So what does Carole think of Bethenny now? Unfortunately, the squabbling continues. Page Six reported that they were still taking shots at each other as recently as last month, when Bethenny made an Instagram post crediting Carole's ex, Adam Kentworthy, as the photographer.

"It’s not nice. It’s a f*ck you to Carole," an anonymous source told Page Six, adding that Bethenny's behavior was "obsessive and stalkerish."

"Adam and Bethenny have not spoken in a year," the source continued. "Adam and Bethenny are not friends. Carole and Bethenny are not friends. Bethenny’s taken it to a whole new level. It’s like, leave a b*tch alone."

Reached for comment, a rep for Bethenny responded saying that the post was innocent and she simply wanted to credit the photo properly. Needless to say, it seems like the former friends are still feeling prickly around each other. Though in her initial statement, Carole said she was leaving RHONY to get back to her journalism and production roots, sources close to the show say that her conflict with Bethenny contributed at least in part to her departure.

An anonymous source reportedly told People:

They never seemed to be able to reconcile. The show couldn’t go on another season with both of them at each other’s throats. And Bethenny’s an OG. She’s been there since the beginning. She’s a [piece of work], but she gives the show a lot of energy. There’s no way they’re going to do it without her. Last time she left, the show went to hell. Keeping Bethenny happy will always be top priority — the same way it is with Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa Giudice, and NeNe Leakes. So if it came down to one or the other, you can guess who [producers] would pick.

Bethenny fired off a tweet following Carole's departure announcement alleging that she did not, in fact, quit, but rather, was fired. Other sources, however, confirm that Carole left the show of her own accord, according to E! News. She tweeted toward the end of July that staying on the show meant sacrificing more than she was gaining and in her statement, Carole expressed that she was eager to leave frenemies behind.

Carole's statement read in full:

After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.

The final part of RHONY's Season 10 reunion show airs Wednesday, September 5.