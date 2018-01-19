What Does Chicago Mean? Kim Kardashian’s Daughter’s Name Is Confusing Some Fans

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans, get ready to debate the latest Kardashian baby name. Kim Kardashian unveiled her third daughter's name on Friday, and it looks like North and Saint will be growing up alongside their youngest sister, Chicago West. Kardashian didn't post an explanation for the name, which has led many fans to wonder: we all know it's the "Windy City" in Illinois, but what does Chicago mean personally for Kim and Kanye West?

Kardashian announced the name on her website just a few days after she shared her baby's birth news, with few other details included. "Chicago West," Friday's post read. "January 15, 2018. 12:47am. 7lbs 6oz."

While Kardashian didn't expand on the name's meaning in her announcement, it's not too hard to fathom a guess at the name's background for the couple. Though West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, he moved to Chicago as a child and grew up there. (In fact, plans started in late November to turn West's childhood home in Chicago into a community arts center, according to Exclaim.) Naming one of his children Chicago would probably be one of the most unique ways West could honor his hometown and South Shore background.

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Kardashian shared their daughter's new nickname, as well, writing a simple, "North, Saint & Chi." (If you're as confused about the pronunciation of "Chi" as I was, sister Khloé Kardashian was quick to clear up any uncertainties, tweeting: "I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name. Hey Chi (shy)."

At the moment, there's been no confirmation of the baby name's meaning, but on Twitter, fans were quick to point out the West hometown association on Twitter when debating the name:

More to come...