So, I'm going to level with you all: I am not a cool girl. I hate beer, I don't understand football, and I love salad. So when my boyfriend introduced me to the phrase, "Dilly Dilly," I honestly thought he was having a stroke. So, what does "Dilly Dilly" mean? The Bud Light Super Bowl commercial has some interesting roots, although the creative minds behind the commercials were definitely thinking outside of the box.

So, in case you don't know what I'm talking about, (first of all, consider yourself lucky), but allow me to fill you in. Basically, beer company Bud Light decided to shake things up with their advertisements in the fall of 2017 and thus released a commercial centered around a medieval setting in which people all try and find beer, I guess. It's all kind of confusing. But, that's not even the main point, y'all. During the first "Dilly Dilly" commercial, members of the court present the king with Bud Light, to which he responds, "you are a friend of the crown, Dilly Dilly!" And everyone else in the room echoes that strange phrase.

After that first commercial, Bud Light releases a slew of "Dilly Dilly" themed ads, prompting many to wonder what the word even means.

