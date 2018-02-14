The Lunar New Year is almost here, and for many people across the world, it is a time of celebrations and new beginnings. Feb. 16 marks the first day of the Chinese New Year, marking the end of the Year of The Rooster, giving way for the Year of The Dog. Each Chinese zodiac has its own specific attributes, so if you are going to have a baby in the upcoming year, you might wonder what it means to be born in the Year of the Dog and how your baby's personality will be affected.

In an interview with Romper, Sifu Fazil Zafar, founder and head instructor of Hoi Fa Siu Lum, Southern Shaolin Kung Fu Academy, says that the Chinese New Year is based on a 12-year cycle, and each cycle falls under one of five elements — earth, water, fire, metal, or wood. He says that each year is associated with an animal zodiac sign, and since the Earth cycle is beginning, this new year will be the Year of the Earth Dog.

Zafar says that, according to ancient Chinese astrology, the year and elemental cycle you are born in can make a huge impact on the type of person you become. “Every animal of the zodiac has different traits,” he explains, “so babies born in the Year of the Earth Dog are perceived to take on its specific characteristics.”

So if you are going to have a baby in the Year of the Earth Dog, here are a few things you might notice about them, according to the Chinese zodiac.

Health Giphy Health is everything, so it's great to know that your baby should enjoy plenty of good health. According to China Highlights, people born in the Year of The Dog generally have great health and tend to have a happy nature. They can also be sporty and active, and their strong immune systems can help them fight off illnesses including colds, fevers, and coughs. Because Dogs are not interested in monetary benefits or power, they may also live less stressful lives at home and at work.

Personality Giphy A Dog’s biggest personality trait is loyalty, and according to Chinese New Year 2018, babies born in the Year of the Dog will have an abundance of loyalty towards their friends and families. People born in this year are also known to be sociable, reliable, and honest, the website explained, but can also be a little stubborn at times. “Earth Dogs” in particular, noted China Highlights, will also be more serious, communicative, and responsible, as compared to other types of Dogs

Career Giphy Because people born in the Year of the Dog tend to be loyal, supportive, intuitive, moral, and observant, they are best suited for careers where they can be competitive, provide background support, or where they can use their good judgement, explained Chinese New Year 2018. The best career options based on their characteristics, noted China Highlights, include scientist, judge, police officer, nurse, priest, and politician.

Compatibility Giphy According to the Chinese zodiac, each animal has its own levels of compatibility with other animals. People born in the Year of the Dog are more likely to get along with people born in the Year of the Rabbit, explained Travel China Guide, because they share similar personality traits. Zodiacs they may have difficulty getting along with include Dragons, Roosters, and Sheep, the article noted, due to difficulty in communication and a conflicting sense of worth.