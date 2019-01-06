Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance may be over, but the drama still continues for Olga and Steven. Throughout the season, Steven suggested that he would separate Olga from their baby, and his attitude towards her rubbed many viewers the wrong way. All of the couples on the show faced their own hardships, but what does the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé cast think of Steven?

90 Day Fiancé airs its “Tell All” episode on Sunday, bringing the six couples from Season 6 together to hash out their drama. In a trailer for the episode, it looks like at least one cast member airs his concerns over how Steven treats Olga. In the clip, Steven talks about how much he helped Olga and says that he deserves at least a “thank you” from her as a means of respect. Asuelu Pulaa (who seems like the least confrontational guy on the show) gets frustrated at Steven’s comment and asks him, “That’s your fiancée, why do you need her to say thank you?”

Steven has been slightly harsh with Olga on the show, and his attitude towards her hasn't won him many fans. Right after she gave birth to their son, Richie, Steven was curt and impatient, but it was when he suggested that he would take the baby to America and leave Olga behind, that fans took to Twitter to air their concerns:

Some viewers may have formed a negative opinion of Steven after seeing how he behaved with Olga, but it seems that Steven also watched the show and saw the error of his ways. In a recent Instagram photo of the family, Steven offered a sincere apology for his actions, with the caption:

If you go back 7 months ago on the day when everything started with Olga, I would certainly change some moments. Yes, I realize that I was a bit rude and gave vent to my emotions to a girl who was going through a lot after giving birth. Like any person, I make mistakes, I learn. No one on earth is perfect. I know my cons and I'm working on it. I love this girl with all my heart and soul and thank her for our son. For these two people, I am ready for anything, because they are my everything. I understand that I can not take and change the opinion of each person. It's impossible. But I will not make excuses either. As an honest person, I say that I made a mistake, and I apologized. For me, my family comes first.

Whether Steven's apology has made an impact on people's opinion of him is yet to be seen, but the upcoming reunion episode should provide a little more insight into exactly what the other cast members think about him.

The “Tell All” episode of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

