Is it just me, or does it seem like yesterday that Prince William and Kate Middleton were were welcoming their second child into the world? But alas, time flies when you're wrangling kids of your own and watching royal children grow up from afar. Because spoiler alert: That baby princess recently turned 4. (Mind = blown.) In light of her recent birthday, plenty of royal fans are likely wondering: What grade is Princess Charlotte in? The young royal is joining Prince George at school.

If you've been following along with the Cambridges' second-born, then you probably remember Charlotte had been attending Willcocks Nursery School in London. The royal started there in January 2018. And considering its proximity to Kensington Palace, the decision make a lot of sense. “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there," a royal source told People. However, it appears the princess will be heading to a new building for the next school year.

On Friday, May 24, Kensington Palace announced Princess Charlotte will be attending Thomas's Battersea this coming September — just like her big brother, Prince George. “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Simon O’Malley, headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, said, according to ET Online. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

According to The Good Schools Guide, Thomas's Battersea — which costs $23,000 a year — is a "big busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy. That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

But to answer the question, "What grade is Princess Charlotte in?" let's refer to the City of London's website. Over int he UK, the government suggests kids begin kindergarten the September after their fourth birthday. Which is exactly what Princess Charlotte will be doing this fall. So the royal is a soon-to-be kindergartner!

Although Prince George attended nursery school at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in East Walton, according to E! Online, started at Thomas's Battersea back in 2017 at age 4. Princess Charlotte celebrated her fourth birthday on May 2. So Friday's announcement doesn't come as a huge surprise for royal fans. In fact, they seemed pretty excited about the prospect of the siblings attending the same school this fall. One Twitter user wrote, "Aww hopefully we get photos of Princess Charlotte and Prince George together when they go back to school in September."

Another Twitter user chimed in with, "It’s a very good school. The emphasis is on producing happy and confident children."

I have a feeling that Princess Charlotte heading off to her first day at Thomas's Battersea — as with her brother — will be a well-documented affair. Who could forget the photos of a nervous-looking Prince George being walked in by Prince William?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Charlotte's behavior is anything like it's been during past public appearances, though, she'll be adorably waving all the way in. (But I would totally understand if she was a bit overwhelmed on her first day, too.)

Either way, I have little doubt that once Charlotte finds her groove, she'll be making all sorts of friends and "ruling" the playground.