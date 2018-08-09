Royals — they're just like us! They have weddings (that are internationally televised), they love their grandmother (and curtsy to her every time they see her), and they go to school (rather, fancy private schools). And since the beginning of this year, Princess Charlotte has participated in the latter — she made many a headline when she attended her first day of school, thanks to adorable photos shared on social media. And with the new school year just a few weeks away, fans of the royal family are likely wondering: What grade will Princess Charlotte be in?

Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, according to Biography.com. That means she just turned 3 years old this past May. Children typically start attending nursery school (aka preschool) when they are between 2 and a half and 3 years old, usually depending on when their parents feel they're ready, according to BabyCenter. Kensington Palace Instagrammed a photo of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her first day of nursery on Jan. 8, meaning she was 2 years and 8 months old when she started. In the United Kingdom, the government suggests children start kindergarten in the September following their fourth birthday, according to the City of London's website. Once a child turns 5, they are legally required to attend school, the website notes.

Since Princess Charlotte's birthday falls several months before September (as do both of her brothers' birthdays), she will be able to enroll in kindergarten in the fall of 2019, when she is still 4 years old. The County Council for Kent, an English county near London, has a tool on its website for determining when children should start school in the United Kingdom based on their birthdays. After inserting Princess Charlotte's birthday into the website, it confirms that she should start primary school in September 2019, and it adds that her parents should apply for her to attend primary school between November 2018 and January 2019.

Not to mention, her older brother/the future king Prince George started kindergarten in September 2017, according to a tweet by Kensington Palace at the time. On his first day, he was 4 years and 2 months old, so it's likely that Prince William and Duchess Kate will also send Princess Charlotte to school at 4 years and a few months of age.

All that being said, it seems likely that Princess Charlotte will attend another year of preschool (or nursery school) beginning this September. And if the smile on her face on her first day of nursery is any indication, she is probably pretty excited to return to school next month.

Alongside the two adorable portraits of the princess from January was a sweet caption revealing that her mom was the photographer behind the adorable pictures. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," the caption read. "The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

At the time, People reported that one reason Prince William and Duchess Kate picked the school was because it's super close to Kensington Palace, where the family of five lives. Additionally, a "royal source" told People that Prince William and Duchess Kate “chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there.”

Considering how busy the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge probably are this summer, between 3-month-old Prince Louis and their various royal duties, it's safe to say they'll probably be at least a little bit relieved when Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school in the fall.