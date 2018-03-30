A Series of Unfortunate Events — both the book series written by Daniel Handler under the pen name Lemony Snicket, and the new Netflix TV series — promise to live up to its title and neither disappoint. Although the main story follows the tragic lives of the Baudelaire orphans, Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, there's another character whose name frequently pops up. Her name is Beatrice, so many of you are undoubtedly wondering: what happened to Beatrice on A Series of Unfortunate Events?

At the start of each "story," which on the Netflix series spans over the course of two episodes, there is a constant dedication to Beatrice, which provide clues about her identity. The first note read, "To Beatrice — darling, dearest, dead," revealing that Beatrice is no longer living, which shouldn't be surprising for a series that is all about unfortunate things happening. As the notes continue, it becomes more and more clear that the author of these notes loved Beatrice very much. And as Episode 7 of Season 1 basically confirmed, Snicket is the one responsible for writing them.

You see, Snicket isn't only the narrator of the series, he is also a character within it the stories he tells. He shares a history with many of the characters he introduces, and in Episode 7 he revealed that he kept "a 200- page book written by the woman I loved, explaining at great length and in specific detail the reason she could not marry me." He went on to stay that the reason he kept it hidden was because if he saw it all the time he'd read it over and over again and "it would be as if my darling Beatrice were bringing me bad news every day and every night of my life."

Thus, it was revealed that not only was Snicket in love with Beatrice, but they almost got married and she was the one who called it off, though it was never explained why (not on the show and not in the books). However, if you've read the book series you know that Beatrice went on to marry someone else. If you don't want to know what happens in the book series, you should look away now before it's too late.

Netflix

In the novels, it was revealed that Beatrice is actually Beatrice Baudelaire, the mother of the Baudelaire children, who died in a fire alongside her husband, Bertrand, the children's father. Thus, after she left Snicket, she went on to marry Bertrand. However, that didn't stop Snicket's love for her.

There were many mysteries about Beatrice that were never really solved in the book series, but Handler went on to release another book called The Beatrice Letters, which reveals a bit more information about Beatrice and Snicket's history. In the letters, it was revealed that Snicket and Beatrice were childhood friends who were both enlisted into the secret organization known as the V.F.D., which plays a big role in the TV and book series.

The letters also gave insight into the story of another Beatrice — Snicket's niece. At the end of the book series, the Baudelaire children end up caring for a young baby who was the daughter of Kit Snicket, Lemony's sister, and another character, both of whom, of course, died during the course of the novels. Not knowing the connection between their family and the Snicket family, the Baudelaire children named the baby after their mother, Beatrice.

Joe Lederer/Netflix

In the letters, it was revealed that baby Beatrice was separated from the Baudelaire children and she then grew up with the V.F.D. society until she was eventually reunited with her uncle, Lemony. It was then that Beatrice asked her uncle to tell her the story of the Baudelaire children, which is why Snicket told the stories that make up the books in the first place. Thus, everything comes full circle and that's why Beatrice (both of them) are actually quite important to the plot.

You can learn more about Beatrice and the fate of the Baudelaire children by watching A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2, which begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, March 30.

