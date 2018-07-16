Warning: spoilers ahead for the Sharp Objects novel!

The past has been haunting Camille Preaker since the first episode of HBO's Sharp Objects. Stepping back into her childhood home has brought up all of her childhood trauma, including the death of her beloved younger sister Marian. In "Dirt" Camille tells her mother Adora that they never really recovered from Marian's passing, but book readers know there's more to the story than that. But finding out what happened to Camille's sister Marian on Sharp Objects is a major spoiler for those who haven't read the book, so proceed at your own risk.

In the show and the novel upon which it was based, it's clear that Camille was devoted to her little sister. Marian was the one thing both Camille and Adora could agree on: they loved her desperately, but in very different ways. Camille is emotionally destroyed by Marian's death, and it seems to close the door between her and Adora forever. In flashbacks to Marian's funeral, Camille seeks comfort from her mother and is rejected; it's not long after in the book that she begins to self-harm.

But the show is less explicit about how Marian died, at least in the first two episodes. She suffered what might have been a seizure, but Marian's relentless illness is expounded upon in more detail in the book. She was so young but she was sick all the time, in and out of the hospital when she wasn't laid up in her bedroom at home. Eventually her inexplicable illness killed her.

Illness seems to follow every member of the family. Third daughter Amma is also often sick, with Adora once again stepping in as caretaker. In the book she has all kinds of remedies that she happily administers to her sick daughters, though as she ages Camille refuses to take them. It isn't until later in the book that Camille puts all the pieces together and finally figures out what happened to Marian many years before.

Camille and Amma go out to a party together, Camille uneasily accompanying her 13-year-old sister and getting roped into all of her antics. Camille does a lot of things that an adult should not do with a child: she gets drunk, she takes Oxycontin and MDMA. They're so out of it that the sisters end up injuring themselves on the long walk home, ending up with bloody scrapes and bumps that Adora is only too glad to see to.

Camille's suspicions had already been growing, leading her to visit the hospital where Marian was often a patient and talk to the nurse who cared for her. The nurse revealed that Marian usually became sicker after a visit from Adora, but it isn't until Camille allows Adora to take care of her that everything becomes clear: the pills and tinctures that Adora gives to her and Amma and Marian actually made them sicker instead of better.

The cops arrive shortly after, suspecting Adora of committing the murders of Ann Nash and Natalie Keene. They discover pills in Adora's room that induce fever and blurred vision, as well as industrial-grade laxatives, anti-seizure tablets that cause dizziness and nausea, ipecac, and tranquilizers. She also kept a diary detailing all her efforts with Marian, containing such terrifying lines as: "Marian is such a doll when she's ill, she dotes on me terribly and wants me with her all the time. I love wiping away her tears."

Adora had a disorder known as Munchausen by proxy, in which someone makes a person in their care (often a child) sick on purpose so that they can also be responsible for making them better. She took it one step too far with Marian and killed her. But that's only one part of the mystery unraveling on Sharp Objects. You'll have to wait and see to figure out the rest.