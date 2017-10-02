What Happened To The X-Men On 'The Gifted'? Their Whereabouts Remain A Mystery

FOX's new Marvel series,The Gifted, takes place in the X-Men universe, but the X-Men are nowhere to be found. So what happened to the X-Men on The Gifted? As of right now, their whereabouts remain a bit of a mystery. Although the new series takes place in the same universe as the X-Men, it's an alternate reality. So everything fans have seen in the movies, has nothing to do with the show because the show is happening in a different reality, in which the X-Men have disappeared.

It's unknown why exactly, but as Marcos Diaz (Sean Teale), or Eclipse, says in the trailer, it's unknown if the X-Men, or the Brotherhood of Mutants, even exist anymore. That definitely seems strange. Hopefully, answers about the whereabouts of the X-Men will come throughout the first season. Or, even better, perhaps one of the well-known X-Men will actually make an appearance on the show. Though it seems unlikely, you can't blame me for being hopeful. Imagine if Storm or Wolverine just dropped in during an episode. That would be epic. However, until the X-Men reappear (if they ever do) the rest of the mutants are now on their own to fend for themselves. But who are they defending themselves from? Unfortunately, it's the government that's after them.

On the show, Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer) is an attorney who prosecutes mutants for a living, but little does he know his two children, Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White) are actually mutants themselves. When Lauren and Andy accidentally reveal their abilities at school, the family is forced to go on the run, from the very people Reed worked for. Thanks to Reed's job, he's familiar with Marcos, who agrees to help Reed and his family in exchange for information about his fellow mutant, Lorna Dane/Polaris (Emma Dumont).

Based on the trailer, it seems Lorna was captured by the government and although mutants are only supposed to be taken into custody for the protection of the public, it definitely seems like the government wants something from Lorna. What they want though is another mystery the show will hopefully answer.

Of course, Marcos wants to rescue Lorna but while he, along with the Struckers and the rest of Marcos' friends, are on the run, that'll be easier said than done. Hopefully, they'll be able to get to her soon though; it doesn't look like she's handling captivity well. Then again, who would?

Along with Marco and the Struckers are Blink (Jamie Chung) and John Proudstar/Thunderbird (Blair Redford). The group is clearly struggling to stay one step ahead of those hunting them and it'll take all of them working together to survive, but with clear tensions already existing within the group, this could be a problem.

Over the 10-episode season, fans will probably see the Struckers and the other mutants learn how to trust each other and work together. Additionally, Andy, who seems to lack control over his abilities, will hopefully be able to use his powers to his advantage instead of letting them control him. Although the premiere doesn't air until Monday night, critics have already weighed in on the latest attempt to bring Marvel characters to the small screen.

Thankfully, the reviews thus far have been overwhelmingly positive, suggesting the show is off to a good start and definitely has the potential to become a hit. The Gifted has been praised for carving it's own space in the MCU, while also still feeling like a Marvel show. In other words, you should definitely give the show a watch Monday night.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.