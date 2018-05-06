This season of Long Island Medium has a particular cloud over it because the titular medium, Theresa Caputo, and her husband Larry are separated. So what happened with Theresa and Larry Caputo that resulted in their separation? The two announced their split last year and it seems like their marriage is indeed over.

Back in December, the Caputos released a joint statement announcing their break-up. "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children," they told People. "We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

On the Season 11 finale (that aired the day after this announcement), Larry opened up to a friend about what went wrong in his marriage. "I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard," Larry told his friend Danny.

He revealed that the two had been having a difficult time. "As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there," Larry said. "I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also."

Theresa herself didn't shy away from their troubles. Earlier in Season 11 she didn't allude to the fact that they were getting separated, but she didn't pretend they were happy either. "We’ve been there for each other through thick and thin. You know, good times, and right now are not so great times. I don’t understand it," she admitted. "I mean, I lay in my bed and I say to myself, ‘how did this happen? How did I get here?'" The two even said a therapist suggested they take some time apart. It seems that there wasn't a monumental event that resulted in this decision; rather, there was frustration that had built up over time.

In April, Theresa said that she and Larry are living on opposite coasts: she in New York and he in Los Angeles. She also said the two are taking it day-by-day in terms of their marriage. They've never officially announced their divorce, so they may just be spending time apart right now as their therapist suggested. Right now they have a legal separation, which makes a big difference. When two people are legally separated, they are still married. There are oodles of reasons why a couple might make the decision to get separated as opposed to divorced. Theresa and Larry are keeping some details private, which fans should respect.

From what they've done on the show, however, it seems like there was not a direct cause for the separation. During the latest season premiere Theresa explained, "The tension was so bad here in the house and it's something that happened over time. It's nothing that happened overnight." Later on Theresa confronted Larry, saying he's pulling back from her and shutting down which has caused her to do the same thing.

Larry told the truth: he was jealous he wasn't getting the attention he was used to from Theresa. He also understood, though, that her career is important to her. Despite the growing tension and frustration, the two didn't want to necessarily call it quits yet. While they haven't announced a divorce, it seems that Larry and Theresa need to do some healing on their own — and maybe see where it goes from there.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.